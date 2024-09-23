WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024

_____

003 FPUS56 KPQR 261623

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of

hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be

representative of the exact location you are interested in. For

a more specific forecast, please visit

https://www.weather.gov/portland and (1)

click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the

upper-left corner of the page.

If you notice a problem with this product, please email

w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.

WAZ201-262300-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 67 52 66

Long Beach 65 55 66

$$

WAZ202-262300-

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 70 55 67

$$

WAZ203-262300-

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 65 52 65

$$

WAZ204-262300-

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Winds light, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 71 56 70

Kalama 73 56 71

Castle Rock 71 53 69

$$

WAZ205-262300-

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,

Brush Prairie, and La Center

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the