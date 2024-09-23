WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024
003 FPUS56 KPQR 261623
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.
WAZ201-262300-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,
Long Beach, and Naselle
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Raymond 67 52 66
Long Beach 65 55 66
$$
WAZ202-262300-
Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-
Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Cathlamet 70 55 67
$$
WAZ203-262300-
Willapa Hills-
Including the city of Brooklyn
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Brooklyn 65 52 65
$$
WAZ204-262300-
Cowlitz County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,
and Woodland
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light.
Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an
inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Winds light, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Kelso/Longview 71 56 70
Kalama 73 56 71
Castle Rock 71 53 69
$$
WAZ205-262300-
North Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,
Brush Prairie, and La Center
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Winds light, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE
Ridgefield 71 55 70
Battle Ground 71 53 71
Brush Prairie 72 53 71
$$
WAZ207-262300-
East Clark County Lowlands-
Including the cities of Camas and Washougal
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds
light. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds
light, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE
Camas 72 55 71
Washougal 71 55 71
$$
WAZ206-262300-
Inner Vancouver Metro-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. Winds light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light, becoming north 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Vancouver 71 57 71
Salmon Creek 72 56 71
$$
WAZ208-262300-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around
70. Winds light, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to
10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE
Yacolt 70 51 70
Toutle 69 51 67
$$
WAZ211-262300-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,
and Indian Heaven Wilderness
922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet, increasing to
Free air freezing level 13000 feet this afternoon. Winds light,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a
tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level
8000 feet. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Winds light, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level
16000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level above 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE
Johnston Ridge 58 49 57
Stabler 71 53 72
$$
