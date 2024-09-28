Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024
AP News, Associated Press

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2024

_____

003 FPUS56 KPQR 261623

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for NW Oregon and SW Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

This is an automatically-generated product based on an average of

hundreds of grid points in the zone. The forecast may not be

representative of the exact location you are interested in. For

a more specific forecast, please visit

https://www.weather.gov/portland and (1)

click a location on the map or (2) type a location into the

upper-left corner of the page.

If you notice a problem with this product, please email

w-pqr.webmaster@noaa.gov

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Friday.

WAZ201-262300-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Tokeland, Ocean Park,

Long Beach, and Naselle

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Raymond 67 52 66

Long Beach 65 55 66

$$

WAZ202-262300-

Willapa and Wahkiakum Lowlands-

Including the cities of Cathlamet, Rosburg, Lebam, and Willapa

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Cathlamet 70 55 67

$$

WAZ203-262300-

Willapa Hills-

Including the city of Brooklyn

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Brooklyn 65 52 65

$$

WAZ204-262300-

Cowlitz County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Kalama,

and Woodland

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Winds light, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso/Longview 71 56 70

Kalama 73 56 71

Castle Rock 71 53 69

$$

WAZ205-262300-

North Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Ridgefield, Battle Ground, Hockinson,

Brush Prairie, and La Center

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Winds light, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE

Ridgefield 71 55 70

Battle Ground 71 53 71

Brush Prairie 72 53 71

$$

WAZ207-262300-

East Clark County Lowlands-

Including the cities of Camas and Washougal

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds

light. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds

light, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE

Camas 72 55 71

Washougal 71 55 71

$$

WAZ206-262300-

Inner Vancouver Metro-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Salmon Creek, and Evergreen

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Winds light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light, becoming north 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Vancouver 71 57 71

Salmon Creek 72 56 71

$$

WAZ208-262300-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Yacolt, Amboy, Lake Merwin, and Toutle

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. Winds light, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Winds light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE

Yacolt 70 51 70

Toutle 69 51 67

$$

WAZ211-262300-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Mt. St. Helens, Larch Mountain,

and Indian Heaven Wilderness

922 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet, increasing to

Free air freezing level 13000 feet this afternoon. Winds light,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

8000 feet. Winds light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Winds light, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE

Johnston Ridge 58 49 57

Stabler 71 53 72

$$

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax ...
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
Rare Element Resources Receives DOE Operations Approval and Additional Funding Commitment for Rare Earth Demonstration Plant in Wyoming
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2024
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on Its Lithium-Ion Cell Gigafactory
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy