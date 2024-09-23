WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 66 52 66 / 10 70 10

WAZ504-262300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 69 53 69 / 10 50 10

Olympia 69 52 68 / 10 60 10

WAZ512-262300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

WAZ514-262300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 62 51 62 / 40 60 20

Sequim 67 49 64 / 30 50 20

WAZ515-262300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph with gusts to 20 mph increasing to east 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 58 52 59 / 70 80 30

WAZ517-262300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph increasing

to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 63 54 64 / 20 80 10

WAZ516-262300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 53 63 / 70 90 20

WAZ513-262300-

Olympics-

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow until

late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

11000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation

near Hurricane Ridge.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 48 39 47 / 40 70 20

WAZ567-262300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain likely after midnight.

Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 49 40 49 / 20 90 50

WAZ568-262300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow likely in the morning. Snow level near

10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

No snow accumulation. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light, Gusts to

20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 61 46 58 / 10 70 30

Stevens Pass 56 43 52 / 10 60 30

WAZ569-262300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet increasing to

12500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow

accumulation.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

