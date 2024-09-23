WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 25, 2024
361 FPUS56 KSEW 261017
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-262300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 68 55 66 / 10 60 20
$$
WAZ559-262300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 65 52 64 / 10 60 20
$$
WAZ507-262300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph with
gusts to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 66 55 64 / 10 50 30
Everett 64 55 62 / 20 50 30
$$
WAZ509-262300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 55 68 / 10 60 20
Tacoma 70 54 68 / 10 60 10
$$
WAZ556-262300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 69 55 66 / 10 60 30
$$
WAZ555-262300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to
10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
North wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 68 53 65 / 10 70 40
Enumclaw 69 53 65 / 10 70 20
North Bend 70 53 67 / 10 70 30
$$
WAZ503-262300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late
afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely until early morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph with gusts
to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 63 53 64 / 30 70 30
Sumas 64 52 65 / 30 70 40
$$
WAZ506-262300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph with gusts to
30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 53 64 / 20 60 20
Mount Vernon 65 54 65 / 20 60 30
$$
WAZ001-262300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 65 53 65 / 30 60 20
Eastsound 63 54 63 / 30 60 20
$$
WAZ510-262300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 65 53 63 / 20 50 30
Port Townsend 67 52 63 / 20 50 30
$$
WAZ511-262300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in
the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 15 to
25 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North wind around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 66 52 66 / 10 70 10
$$
WAZ504-262300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 69 53 69 / 10 50 10
Olympia 69 52 68 / 10 60 10
$$
WAZ512-262300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
$$
WAZ514-262300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the
afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts
to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 62 51 62 / 40 60 20
Sequim 67 49 64 / 30 50 20
$$
WAZ515-262300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph with gusts to 20 mph increasing to east 15 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind
15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 58 52 59 / 70 80 30
$$
WAZ517-262300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late
afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph increasing
to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 63 54 64 / 20 80 10
$$
WAZ516-262300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early
afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after
midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind 20 to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts
to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 62 53 63 / 70 90 20
$$
WAZ513-262300-
Olympics-
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow until
late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near
11000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation
near Hurricane Ridge.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 48 39 47 / 40 70 20
$$
WAZ567-262300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Rain likely after midnight.
Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 49 40 49 / 20 90 50
$$
WAZ568-262300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. No
snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Snow likely in the morning. Snow level near
10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
No snow accumulation. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light, Gusts to
20 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 61 46 58 / 10 70 30
Stevens Pass 56 43 52 / 10 60 30
$$
WAZ569-262300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
317 AM PDT Thu Sep 26 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet increasing to
12500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
$$
