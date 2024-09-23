SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Wallarm, a global leader in API security, is proud to announce its inclusion in IT Harvest's Cyber150 list, which highlights the top 150 cybersecurity companies driving innovation and excellence in the field. Curated by Richard Stiennon, noted industry analyst and founder of IT Harvest, the Cyber150 list recognizes organizations that have made a significant impact on the cybersecurity landscape.

“We are excited to be included in the Cyber150 list. Protecting critical APIs is key to securing today’s increasingly complex digital environments,” said Ivan Novikov, CEO and founder of Wallarm. “This recognition validates our attack prevention approach to deliver best-in-class API security.”

Wallarm’s innovative approach combines AI-driven security with modern API threat prevention, making it one of the most effective solutions in the market.

Richard Stiennon, founder of IT Harvest, commented on Wallarm’s achievement: “Wallarm’s continuous focus on innovation and their unique approach to API security positions them as a standout in this year's Cyber150 list. Their ability to adapt to the constantly changing threat landscape is what makes them a leader in the cybersecurity space.”

As organizations increasingly rely on APIs to drive their businesses, the Wallarm platform has become critical for securing APIs, cloud-native applications, and microservices from sophisticated attacks, while ensuring compliance and reducing operational burden.

The inclusion in the Cyber150 list follows a year of rapid growth and product innovation for Wallarm, as it continues to help businesses around the globe protect their digital assets.

About Wallarm

Wallarm, the integrated API Security company, provides robust protection for APIs, web applications, microservices, and serverless workloads running in cloud-native environments. Wallarm is the preferred choice of hundreds of Security and DevOps teams for comprehensive discovery of web apps and API endpoints, protection against emerging threats throughout their API portfolio, and automated incident response to enhance risk management. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y Сombinator, Partech, and other investors.

About IT Harvest and the Cyber150