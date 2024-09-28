Sections
September 26, 2024
Warner Bros. Pictures to Expand Release of DC Studios’ Acclaimed Documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” in Theaters Worldwide
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Following the success of the Fathom Events preview screenings this week and the film now being Certified Fresh at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, Warner Bros. Pictures is pleased to announce that Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui’s moving documentary “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story,” which DC Studios, HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films acquired out of the Sundance Film Festival this year, will be expanding wide in theaters across North America on October 11, 2024.

Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, stated, “Together with our partners at DC Studios, HBO and CNN, we’ve been absolutely thrilled with the reception this extraordinary film has received at festivals and early screenings so far. The documentary that Ian, Peter and the Reeve family have created is not only full of hope, heart and inspiration, but it’s a true cinematic experience, and we couldn’t wait to ensure that audiences everywhere are given ample opportunity to see ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ on the big screen.”

The film’s international theatrical rollout has already begun, and will continue throughout the fall.

Tickets are on sale now, check local theater listings.

About “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care—all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

From the directors of McQueen, Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, this film includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve’s three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve’s remarkable story.

The film’s producers are Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford and Ian Bonhôte, with Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Marie Margolius, Mark Meatto, Andrew Ruhemann, David Moulton, Andee Ryder, Daniel Kilroy and Hamish Fergusson serving as executive producers. The director of photography is Brett Wiley, the editor is Otto Burnham and the composer is Ilan Eshkeri.

DC Studios Presents, in Association with HBO Documentary Films and CNN Films, in Association with Words+Pictures, a Passion Pictures and Misfits Entertainment Production, in Association with Jenco Films, a Film by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.” The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

