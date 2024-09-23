York, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health, an integrated care delivery system dedicated to clinical and operational innovation, has partnered with Hippocratic AI, the creators of the first patient-facing, safety-driven large language model (LLM) designed for healthcare. Together, they announced today the launch of a pioneering clinical GenAI healthcare agent—a conversational AI-powered service tailored to interact with patients, aiming to improve healthcare access, equity, and outcomes.

Hippocratic AI’s GenAI healthcare agent contacts patients by telephone. It has already engaged with more than 100 of WellSpan’s Spanish-speaking and English-speaking patients this month to improve access to life-saving cancer screenings. These calls allow WellSpan to close care gaps with many of its multi-lingual and underserved populations by scaling resources that have not existed in the past. The health system is also using another Hippocratic AI agent with low-risk patients undergoing scheduled colonoscopy preparation, and follow-up to their procedure.

WellSpan has identified thousands of patients eligible for colorectal cancer screenings who have not engaged with screenings to date. This tool increases access for those who may have language barriers or difficulty accessing the system’s online patient portal, MyWellSpan. Plans are in development to launch additional languages spoken in other communities the health system serves, including Haitian Creole and Nepali.

“At WellSpan, we’re reimaging healthcare by tapping into innovation that supports our clinical teams, and we’re excited to introduce this cutting-edge technology for our patients in ways that also allow us to address health disparities,” said Kasey Paulus, senior vice president and chief nursing executive, WellSpan Health. “We’re committed to utilizing AI that’s designed to ensure patient safety continues to be our top priority and our collaboration in quality assurance with Hippocratic AI only strengthens that approach.”

Hippocratic AI’s GenAI agents comprehensively and empathetically engage patients in conversation, asking and answering questions relating to their colorectal health, providing a complete transcript of the conversation to WellSpan clinicians for review, and in some cases live transfer to or later follow-up by a human clinician. Initial calls in the pilot will also be monitored by a human clinician to ensure patient safety.