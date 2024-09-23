Sections
The Palouse
Local NewsOctober 17, 2024

Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

The Whitman County Rural Library District is seeking a new director.

The library announced in a news release Tuesday that Director Cody Allen will resign after a little more than two years in the position. His last day is Oct. 25.



Members of the Board of Whitman County Library have begun planning operations for the interim period. Regular programs and services will not be impacted.

The search for a new director will begin in the coming months. All official announcements, postings and updates will be found on the library’s Facebook page and website.

Anyone interested in the position can send inquiries to director@whitcolib.org.


