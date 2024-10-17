Sections
Local NewsOctober 3, 2024

Whitman County reports additional pertussis cases in Pullman

All infections of whooping cough thought to be among WSU students

Rachel Sun Lewiston Tribune and Northwest Public Broadcasting
story image illustation

Five individuals in Whitman County were diagnosed with a case of pertussis, or whooping cough, as of Tuesday, according to Whitman County Public Health.

As of now, all available information has led public health officials to believe the pertussis cases are contained within the student population at Washington State University.

The individuals have been asked to isolate until they have finished five days of antibiotics as prescribed by their health care provider.

Whitman County Public Health also advises that all close contacts of infected individuals contact their health care provider to discuss preventative antibiotics, also known as postexposure prophylaxis.

However, all members of the community are advised to take preventative measures. This includes seeking vaccination for anyone not updated on their pertussis vaccine.

Whooping cough is a serious respiratory illness that’s particularly dangerous to babies under 1 year old and seniors.

Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis boosters, or Tdap boosters, are recommended every 10 years for healthy adults, though they may be administered at earlier intervals.

They are also recommended for pregnant women in their third trimester of pregnancy, and anyone who may expose an infant under 1 year old, such as family members sharing a household or caregivers.

It also includes practicing good hand, mouth and nose hygiene by covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throwing the tissue out right away and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. People can also use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

People should stay home if they are sick, and limit contact with those who are sick.

Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

