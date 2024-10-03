Whitman County reports additional pertussis cases in Pullman

Five individuals in Whitman County were diagnosed with a case of pertussis, or whooping cough, as of Tuesday, according to Whitman County Public Health.

As of now, all available information has led public health officials to believe the pertussis cases are contained within the student population at Washington State University.

The individuals have been asked to isolate until they have finished five days of antibiotics as prescribed by their health care provider.

Whitman County Public Health also advises that all close contacts of infected individuals contact their health care provider to discuss preventative antibiotics, also known as postexposure prophylaxis.

However, all members of the community are advised to take preventative measures. This includes seeking vaccination for anyone not updated on their pertussis vaccine.