Whitman County reports two cases of pertussis

Whitman County also reported two cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in the WSU student population Tuesday, according to Whitman County Public Health, giving reason to believe there are additional cases circulating in the area. Asotin County also reported one case of pertussis Sept. 13 for a student in the Clarkston School District.

The best way to protect against pertussis is with a vaccination. Anyone not up-to-date on their pertussis vaccination should seek care with their health care provider to update their immunization status, according to Whitman County Public Health.

Pertussis is most dangerous to children under 1 year old.

Other people considered “high risk” for pertussis include pregnant people in the last trimester who may expose their infant; health care workers with direct patient contact; people working in fields such as child birth, education and child care; and people living in a household with an infant.

For infants and young children, the DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine is given in five doses at 2, 4, 6, and 15 to 18 months, and at 4 to 6 years.

Boosters are recommended for adolescent children, adults and pregnant women.