NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Wolters Kluwer today announced the launch of innovative generative AI (GenAI) functionality for VitalLaw, the company’s intuitive legal research platform. VitalLaw® AI combines the power of innovation with Wolters Kluwer’s in-depth expertise across 25 practice areas including tax, securities, privacy, and labor and employment to provide even better outcomes for clients.

Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. said: “VitalLaw® AI harnesses Wolters Kluwer’s practical and value-first approach to AI. Our platform not only helps legal professionals locate and chat with the right information, but also extends that workflow by creating first drafts, compliance checklists or other key deliverables. The extended workflow increases attorney productivity and can help create better client deliverables.”

VitalLaw® AI helps legal professionals optimize their workflow as follows:

Simple and Safe : Customers will have a safe and familiar experience that provides AI-generated answers while identifying other related questions people ask without compromising an organization’s data.

360 Feedback: The “editor-in the-loop” provides answers to commonly asked questions that have been pre-vetted by a Wolters Kluwer expert for accuracy. Outputs and user feedback are reviewed to enhance answers.

Interactive Document Summarization : Upon completion of a search, customers can chat directly with VitalLaw content to generate executive summaries, create checklists, identify key points, and simplify complex legal terminology for communication with other important stakeholders.

Earlier this year, Wolters Kluwer unveiled the company’s dedicated AI center. The site centralizes the company’s latest AI-insights, research, and AI-driven information solutions in one accessible location, catering to professionals across critical sectors such as health, financial services, legal, ESG, risk, regulatory, and compliance.

VitalLaw helps legal professionals achieve regulatory compliance and better understand complex legal issues in key areas like securities, tax, and other practices of law. The solution includes expert analysis, authoritative content, and easy to use practice tools such as jurisdictional Smart Charts that empower legal professionals to more effectively advise clients and stakeholders. For more information about Wolters Kluwer’s please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.