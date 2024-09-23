Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 12, 2024

WSU enrollment down, WWCC up at start of school year

UI, LCSC numbers won’t be available until next week

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

The 2024-25 school year started with a continued declining enrollment at Washington State University, while the two-year Walla Walla Community College welcomed more students.

Beginning-of-the-year enrollment figures for Idaho colleges like University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College won’t be available until next week.

WSU enrollment down 3%

WSU saw a decline in enrollment at the beginning of this school year.

University documents say overall enrollment dropped 3%, or 805 students, since last fall. Its Pullman student population is down by 3.5%, or 500 students, compared to a year ago.

Enrollment has continued to fall for the fifth consecutive year.

According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, WSU’s systemwide enrollment peaked in 2019 with around 31,600 students. University documents show that number is now at about 25,600 total students.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Not all trends at the institution are downward.

The university reported it welcomed more first-year students this fall than prior semesters. The institution saw an increase of around 2.4%, with about 4,350 incoming students this semester. Last year that number was 4,200 new first-year students, which the institution said was the highest level since 2019.

WWCC sees a 7% lift

Walla Walla Community College began the fall quarter with 7% more students than last year.

WWCC will service more than 2,600 students between the Walla Walla and Clarkston campuses in state-funded and Running Start programs. Enrollment in Clarkston is more than 320 students in person and additional students online.

More than 650 students are also enrolled in WWCC First Year Experience designed to support students’ academic and social transition to college and campus life, according to a news release from the college.

“We are thrilled to welcome all of our students and prepared to help them achieve their goals,” said President Chad Hickox in the news release.

WWCC is also offering new courses this year, including a one-year certificate in audio engineering and CNC machine operator certificate. The enology and viticulture program will allow students to attend part-time to accommodate work or family schedules. The college also has grant-funding from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that provides tuition assistance to 38 students in the college’s commercial driver’s license, according to the news release.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy