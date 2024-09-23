WSU enrollment down, WWCC up at start of school year

The 2024-25 school year started with a continued declining enrollment at Washington State University, while the two-year Walla Walla Community College welcomed more students.

Beginning-of-the-year enrollment figures for Idaho colleges like University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College won’t be available until next week.

WSU enrollment down 3%

WSU saw a decline in enrollment at the beginning of this school year.

University documents say overall enrollment dropped 3%, or 805 students, since last fall. Its Pullman student population is down by 3.5%, or 500 students, compared to a year ago.

Enrollment has continued to fall for the fifth consecutive year.

According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, WSU’s systemwide enrollment peaked in 2019 with around 31,600 students. University documents show that number is now at about 25,600 total students.