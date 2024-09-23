COLFAX — The Washington State University student who was accused of chasing others with a knife on campus last fall has been released from jail.
Taylor Asante, 20, pleaded guilty to felony harassment Thursday in Whitman County Superior Court. According to court documents, Asante was charged with multiple felonies involving harassment, threats and extortion. Prosecutors dropped these in exchange for the guilty plea.
Documents say Whitman County Judge Gary Libey sentenced Asante to a month in jail, which is the bottom of the standard range. Asante was credited for time already served and released from jail.
Asante was first arrested by WSU police in October 2023 for reportedly threatening and chasing students with a knife in a dorm hall on campus, according to court documents.
Asante had been warranted several times after missing multiple court hearings earlier this year, according to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting.