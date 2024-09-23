WSU tuition could again rise 3%

Washington State University is considering increasing tuition by 3% for the next academic year.

This would be the second consecutive year the institution has raised rates by the maximum amount allowed by the state.

The WSU Board of Regents started a two-day meeting in Pullman Thursday. Officials covered many topics, most importantly tuition and enrollment.

No action was taken on tuition, the informational item instead serving as an opportunity for discussion.

The university asked regents to continue raising tuition for in-state students by 3% for the 2025-26 academic year. If approved, resident undergraduate tuition would increase by $339 to $11,644 for the year.

Leslie Brunelli, executive vice president for finance and administration, said the institution will bring forward new rates for other students later this fall.

Chris Jones, assistant vice president for budget and planning, said the increase would generate $3 million in revenue. Without the adjustment, he said tuition revenue would be projected to decrease $3.2 million.

This is partly due to WSU’s decline in enrollment. Saichi Oba, vice provost for enrollment management, said overall enrollment has declined 3% or 805 students since last fall. The university’s Pullman student population is down by 3.5% or 500 students compared to a year ago.

The drop in enrollment has been a continuing trend for four years. According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, WSU’s system wide enrollment peaked at 31,600 students in 2019 and the numbers have consistently declined since then.