Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

WSU, UW raise thousands of dollars for food pantries

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — Washington State University and University of Washington raised thousands of dollars during its first food pantry challenge.

A WSU Insider article released Monday said both institutions held the fundraising event following the annual Boeing Apple Cup football game.

The WSU Pullman Cougar Food Pantry received 76 donations totaling just over $17,000. The article said UW Food Pantry was given 41 gifts amounting to $2,600.

Donations from the challenge will provide around 4,122 meals for WSU Pullman students, according to the article.

Those who missed the chance to donate during the challenge can still contribute by visiting foundation.wsu.edu.

