WSU, UW raise thousands of dollars for food pantries

The WSU Pullman Cougar Food Pantry received 76 donations totaling just over $17,000. The article said UW Food Pantry was given 41 gifts amounting to $2,600.

Donations from the challenge will provide around 4,122 meals for WSU Pullman students, according to the article.

Those who missed the chance to donate during the challenge can still contribute by visiting foundation.wsu.edu.