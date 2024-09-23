DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Xerion Advanced Battery Corp., a privately held manufacturer with a vision to revolutionize the energy industry through the development of disruptive technologies, announced today that co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Busbee will participate in the upcoming Rho Motion Live: North America event to be held in Columbus, OH from October 2-3, 2024.

Dr. Busbee will be delivering a presentation on the company’s core technology platform, with a focus on the company’s groundbreaking manufacturing process, and will be participating on a panel discussion entitled “Battery Technology Roadmaps” on October 2, 2024 from 2:30-3:30pm EDT.

Xerion has spent more than a decade developing its novel lithium-ion battery technology, using a breakthrough manufacturing platform and a novel new battery architecture to significantly reduce the cost of high-performance lithium-ion batteries. Xerion’s revolutionary manufacturing platform is founded upon two patented core technologies -- DirectPlate™, an innovative refining and deposition technique, and StructurePore™, a novel battery electrode architecture.

These core technologies combined deliver a dramatically lower-cost lithium-ion battery with higher energy density, higher power, faster charge, longer life, improved safety and 40% lower carbon emissions than conventional battery manufacturing.

Xerion’s revolutionary ceramic redox membrane technology, which is a derivative of its DirectPlate™ manufacturing process, also offers significant potential for disruptive applications within the current lithium-ion battery supply chain. This technology enables the low-cost extraction of critical minerals, including lithium, from naturally abundant low-purity geothermal brine sources and Cobalt from existing domestic mines’ waste streams. In 2023, Xerion announced it had been awarded the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) inaugural American-Made Geothermal Lithium Extraction Prize, in partnership with a team from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The $1 million award will accelerate Xerion’s plans to commercialize its innovative, first-of-its-kind ceramic redox membrane technology, which significantly lowers the cost and reduces the energy required to extract lithium from geothermal brine by as much as 90% compared to current technologies.

About Xerion Advanced Battery Corp.

Founded in 2010, Xerion Advanced Battery Corp. is a privately held manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries with a vision to revolutionize the energy industry through the development of disruptive technologies. Xerion leverages a patented technology platform to enable step-change performance improvements compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries across a range of attributes while mitigating carbon emissions. Xerion’s core technologies produce fundamental improvements across the full spectrum of the battery supply chain, from mining through to the end user.

