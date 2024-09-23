Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
Xerion Advanced Battery Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Rho Motion Live: North America Event
DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Xerion Advanced Battery Corp., a privately held manufacturer with a vision to revolutionize the energy industry through the development of disruptive technologies, announced today that co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Busbee will participate in the upcoming Rho Motion Live: North America event to be held in Columbus, OH from October 2-3, 2024.

Dr. Busbee will be delivering a presentation on the company’s core technology platform, with a focus on the company’s groundbreaking manufacturing process, and will be participating on a panel discussion entitled “Battery Technology Roadmaps” on October 2, 2024 from 2:30-3:30pm EDT.

Xerion has spent more than a decade developing its novel lithium-ion battery technology, using a breakthrough manufacturing platform and a novel new battery architecture to significantly reduce the cost of high-performance lithium-ion batteries. Xerion’s revolutionary manufacturing platform is founded upon two patented core technologies -- DirectPlate™, an innovative refining and deposition technique, and StructurePore™, a novel battery electrode architecture.

These core technologies combined deliver a dramatically lower-cost lithium-ion battery with higher energy density, higher power, faster charge, longer life, improved safety and 40% lower carbon emissions than conventional battery manufacturing.

Xerion’s revolutionary ceramic redox membrane technology, which is a derivative of its DirectPlate™ manufacturing process, also offers significant potential for disruptive applications within the current lithium-ion battery supply chain. This technology enables the low-cost extraction of critical minerals, including lithium, from naturally abundant low-purity geothermal brine sources and Cobalt from existing domestic mines’ waste streams. In 2023, Xerion announced it had been awarded the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) inaugural American-Made Geothermal Lithium Extraction Prize, in partnership with a team from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The $1 million award will accelerate Xerion’s plans to commercialize its innovative, first-of-its-kind ceramic redox membrane technology, which significantly lowers the cost and reduces the energy required to extract lithium from geothermal brine by as much as 90% compared to current technologies.

About Xerion Advanced Battery Corp.

Founded in 2010, Xerion Advanced Battery Corp. is a privately held manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries with a vision to revolutionize the energy industry through the development of disruptive technologies. Xerion leverages a patented technology platform to enable step-change performance improvements compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries across a range of attributes while mitigating carbon emissions. Xerion’s core technologies produce fundamental improvements across the full spectrum of the battery supply chain, from mining through to the end user.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926028941/en/

CONTACT: Investors Contact:

Dr. John Busbee

John.Busbee@Xerionbattery.com

(217) 377-6888Media Contact:

Xerion@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Xerion Advanced Battery Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 03:00 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 03:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926028941/en

