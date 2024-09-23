Xerox Publishes 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today published its latest Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, “Leading Responsibly,” highlighting the company’s 2023 accomplishments in workplace sustainability, community support and operational efficiency.

“This report underscores our advancements and accomplishments in environmental sustainability, societal responsibility, governance and innovation, and how we continue addressing ongoing clients’ challenges,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “It is also a reflection of the work across our dedicated teams and partners to ensure that Xerox positively impacts the individuals, companies and communities we serve, while contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Xerox continues to deliver on its net zero by 2040 roadmap. The company is on track to meet 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission goals of 60% reductions in scopes 1 and 2 and a 35% reduction in scope 3 over the 2016 baseline and to meet its 2040 net zero goal.

Additional highlights from this year’s report include:

Innovation in Workplace Technology: Xerox continues to innovate with reliable print technologies and digital solutions that support clients’ sustainability goals. Over the past three years, CareAR has enabled remote issue resolution, improved uptime and reduced carbon emissions. In 2023, the company avoided 93,400 engineer site visits and over 850 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions through CareAR and AI-driven remote support.

Recognition for Sustainability and Inclusion: Xerox was named a leader in the 2023 Quocirca Sustainability Report and received the ENERGY STAR® 2024 Partner of the Year Award . The company also earned the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Equality 100 for the 21 st consecutive year, highlighting its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Community Support : In 2023, Xerox invested over $2.4 million in the nonprofit sector, with employees volunteering more than 42,000 hours globally. The company’s annual two-month campaign, from Earth Day to June 30, encourages employees to support causes aligned with its focus areas: education, sustainability and building strong communities.

Xerox recently announced a new Verified Carbon Neutrality Service, underscoring its commitment to helping clients create more sustainable workplaces. Download the full Xerox 2024 Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report here.

