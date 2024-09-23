Xerox Publishes 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today published its latest Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, “Leading Responsibly,” highlighting the company’s 2023 accomplishments in workplace sustainability, community support and operational efficiency.
“This report underscores our advancements and accomplishments in environmental sustainability, societal responsibility, governance and innovation, and how we continue addressing ongoing clients’ challenges,” said Steve Bandrowczak, chief executive officer at Xerox. “It is also a reflection of the work across our dedicated teams and partners to ensure that Xerox positively impacts the individuals, companies and communities we serve, while contributing to a more sustainable future.”
Xerox continues to deliver on its net zero by 2040 roadmap. The company is on track to meet 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission goals of 60% reductions in scopes 1 and 2 and a 35% reduction in scope 3 over the 2016 baseline and to meet its 2040 net zero goal.
Additional highlights from this year’s report include:
Xerox recently announced a new Verified Carbon Neutrality Service, underscoring its commitment to helping clients create more sustainable workplaces. Download the full Xerox 2024 Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report here.
About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)
For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we’ve expanded into software and services to sustainably power the hybrid workplace of today and tomorrow. Today, Xerox is continuing its legacy of innovation to deliver client-centric and digitally-driven technology solutions and meet the needs of today’s global, distributed workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business and technology offerings and financial services are essential workplace technology solutions that drive success for our clients. At Xerox, we make work, work. Learn more at www.xerox.com and explore our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.
© 2024 Xerox Corporation. All rights reserved. Xerox® is trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926205428/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Justin Capella, Xerox, +1-203-258-6535,Justin.Capella@xerox.com
KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY HARDWARE OFFICE PRODUCTS SUSTAINABILITY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) ENVIRONMENT FUND RAISING RETAIL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)
SOURCE: Xerox Holdings Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/26/2024 11:30 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 11:30 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926205428/en