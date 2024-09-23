NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Today, at Zeta Live 2024 – the premier AI and marketing event – Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), the AI-Powered Marketing Cloud, announced that it is rolling out a new intelligent, connected mobile experience, purpose-built for today’s marketers seeking to integrate AI across all touchpoints, including mobile. With Zeta’s new intelligent mobile solution, marketers will be able to leverage AI to better activate and coordinate personalized cross-channel campaigns that deliver enhanced customer experiences and persistent identity across touchpoints resulting in better consumer interactions and business outcomes. In addition, building on its earlier launch of Intelligent Agents, Zeta is launching an expanded lineup of generative AI Agents on the Zeta Marketing Platform, unleashing powerful, first-of-its-kind capabilities for marketers.

“Each year Zeta Live is a major inflection point for our company as we set the agenda for what’s to come and how we will continue to empower CMOs and serve global brands as they navigate the complexities of modern marketing,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO at Zeta Global. “Expanding our AI Agent lineup and launching a new mobile offering ahead of schedule is a significant milestone for Zeta and underscores our unwavering commitment to our investment in the Zeta Marketing Platform that maximizes ROI today and spearheads innovation for tomorrow.”

Intelligent, Connected Mobile Experiences

To effectively engage consumers and break through the digital noise, global brands must deliver a cohesive mobile experience that capitalizes on identity, signals and preferences. Mobile is the channel that moves with the consumer, so brands must adopt modern technology and tools to be able to move with them and engage them in relevant experiences at multiple points throughout their day. This requires a more robust set of data assets, intelligence capabilities and engagement tools than are delivered by legacy systems. Only Zeta's intelligent mobile solution is built with identity and intelligence at the core and leverages generative AI to create the most informed, relevant experiences for customers no matter the device or channel.

The new intelligent mobile solution enables brands to:

Unify identity across devices and channels: Unlike other mobile messaging and customer engagement solutions that lack a strong data foundation and identity resolution, the Zeta ID enables brands to track customers and prospects reliably across every device and every touch point, no matter where they are. Connect identity data across all customer touchpoints, get insights from a richer set of data and unlock your identity to activate more personalized campaigns.

Predict what customers will buy next: By merging mobile engagement data with additional signal and enrichment data from the Zeta Data Cloud, brands can now predict customer behavior and send targeted Mobile SMS, push notifications, and in-app messages that align with what users are likely to buy next.

Identify unseen opportunities and leverage AI to act quickly: With Zeta’s generative AI engine – the Zeta Opportunity Engine (ZOE) – brands can monitor mobile interactions as they happen so that they can quickly adjust the strategy with AI-driven insights and workflows that help improve audience targeting and overall campaign performance.

Activate goal-driven, intelligent cross-channel campaigns: Apply mobile behavioral data to customer profiles to create precise audience segments. Additionally, through Zeta’s master orchestration, deliver targeted cross-channel campaigns – including mobile wallet – that increase engagement, loyalty and lifetime value.

To see a live demo of the new Zeta for Mobile solutions, tune into the live virtual Zeta Live experience today, September 26, at 10:25 a.m. ET for the “Charting the Future: Unveiling Zeta’s Product Roadmap” session. Register for free here.

Industry-leading AI-powered Marketing

Zeta’s Generative AI – built specifically for the marketer and designed to make all marketing tasks more simple and powerful – has been at the core of the Zeta Marketing Platform since its inception.

Only Zeta’s AI Agents leverage Zeta’s massive proprietary data, allowing marketers to analyze insights well beyond their existing first-party data, leading to more personalized experiences delivered to the right audiences, in the moments that matter. Unlike legacy marketing clouds that are playing catch up by building a one-size-fits-all agent offering, Zeta AI Agents can be customized to minimize friction and maximize business impact.

Since the first Zeta AI Agents launched earlier this year, Zeta customers continue to put them to work to improve productivity, enhance customer experiences, and achieve operational excellence, with Zeta reporting a 300% increase in month-over-month usage.

“More data exists than ever, and with companies just simply adding AI to the top of legacy technologies, marketers are faced with never-ending challenges on how to effectively leverage the data to their benefit – resulting in limited gains of efficiency, intelligence, and outcomes,” said Christian Monberg, Chief Technology Officer at Zeta. “We are proud that Zeta’s AI Agents are the only ones in the industry that allow marketers to create fully customizable agentic workflows that create impact across the entire customer journey.”

Introducing the new Zeta AI Agents

The Zeta AI Agents, integrated directly within the Zeta Marketing Platform and leveraging the powerful Zeta Data Cloud, streamline operations, automate tasks, and can save businesses 400 hours a month, equivalent to 16 days of work. For marketers, this translates into a custom-built AI marketing toolkit designed with the company’s specific needs in mind.

Some of the latest Agents released today, include:

Recency, Frequency, and Monetary (RFM) Reporting Agent: Automates reports and segments customers based on their behavior, helping marketers tailor campaigns to increase ROI and retention.

Audience Builder Agent: Identifies key customer segments and creates detailed audience profiles, helping marketers design campaigns that resonate.

Email QA Agent: Performs comprehensive testing on email campaigns, ensuring high-quality emails are delivered to customers, improving overall effectiveness.

Insight Studio Agent: Provides conversational exploratory insights across the entire business, meaning marketers can leverage the AI Agent to quickly access data analysis, allowing them to focus on other tasks.

Narrative Slide Agent: Transforms comprehensive reports and workflow screenshots into professional, customer-branded slides, saving time by making complex information instantly accessible and actionable.

“Leading brands need to urgently adopt cutting-edge customer data and AI infrastructure to deliver personalized customer experiences at scale,” said Gerry Murray, Research Director, Enterprise Technology at IDC. “IDC research has repeatedly shown that highly personalized interactions result in 30% or better performance over those with no or low personalization. In addition, IDC estimates that GenAI will improve marketing productivity by more than 40% in the next four years. As a result, CMOs should start thinking about data and AI infrastructure as essential to customer and employee experience as well as brand equity.”