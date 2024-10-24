Environmental group calls for fossil fuel divestment at WSU

Students at Washington State University held a protest Wednesday to call for the university to financially divest from fossil fuel companies.

“We have worked and tried raising our voices to have the university hear us through public comments to (WSU President Kirk Schultz) himself. And yet we have not been heard,” said Alyx Herring, chairperson of the WSU’s Environmental Sustainability Alliance.

Members of the ESA and its subcommittee, Fossil Free WSU, said they have been pushing for fossil fuel divestment for roughly four years, to no avail. As early as 2014, WSU hosted speakers to discuss fossil fuel divestment campaigns.

Some of WSU’s Board of Regents have been sympathetic to calls for divestment, said Bill Engels, a member of WSU’s Graduate Writing Center and Fossil Free WSU. But the WSU Foundation has yet to make changes necessary for divestment

“They’re not willing to change the way they manage funds, which would be required if they’re going to divest,” he said. “Currently, it’s impractical to do so. But they haven’t taken steps toward revising their method of investment management to allow for divestment.”

As of 2023, around 1,500 institutions had committed to divest from fossil fuels, according to a research article published in the University of California Press. That includes at least 250 educational institutions, according to the nonprofit Everytown.

Fossil fuel investments are thought to account for roughly 5% to 8% of the WSU Foundation’s investments, Engels said, based on communications with WSU Foundation Chief Executive Officer Mike Connell in 2022.

As of June 2024, the WSU Foundation Endowment’s total asset value was more than $722 million, according to the WSU Foundation website.

Protesters said after years of advocating for divestment without success, they changed their approach.

Letters addressed to Schulz and the WSU Foundation Board of Directors announced plans to file a complaint with the Washington Attorney General for alleged violations of a little-known law called the Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act.