Local NewsDecember 28, 2024

Top 10 stories in 2024

This list shows the top 10 stories on the Palouse in 2024, as voted on by the Daily News staff

1. Pullman’s Project Downtown

2. Gwen, Texas Ridge fires wreak havoc

3. Russell Elementary, Pullman Community Montessori both close

4. Crime and punishment on Palouse

5. Kohberger case moved to Boise

6. Two fugitives allegedly murder two people

7. Business closures and openings on Palouse

8. New terminal opened at Pullman airport

9. UI’s bid to acquire the University of Phoenix faces challenges

10. Whitman County residents debate wind farm

Local NewsDec. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local NewsDec. 28
WSU student: Institution is in capable hands
Local NewsDec. 28
Magic happens at Calder School
Local NewsDec. 28
Lawmakers contemplate future of ITD campus
Pullman project voted top story of 2024
Pullman project voted top story of 2024
Where urban furniture is more than what it seems in Pullman
Where urban furniture is more than what it seems in Pullman
Victim in Pullman shooting has died
Victim in Pullman shooting has died
Latah County apologizes for sending wrong letters to voters
Latah County apologizes for sending wrong letters to voters
FIRST LOOK: Shorthanded Cougars impress in Holiday Bowl loss to Syracuse
FIRST LOOK: Shorthanded Cougars impress in Holiday Bowl loss to Syracuse
Victim in Thursday morning Pullman shooting has died
Victim in Thursday morning Pullman shooting has died
Saving bighorns for a collective future
Saving bighorns for a collective future
Faces of Hope looks to grow into new locations
Faces of Hope looks to grow into new locations
