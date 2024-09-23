Sections
Local NewsDecember 28, 2024

Top 10 stories at dnews.com

This list shows which stories were clicked on the most on our website in 2024.

1. Pullman boy, 13, dies in crash near Rosalia (Nov. 18)

2. New Moscow business: Now they’re selling ‘Everything’ (Jan. 9)

3. Gov. Little approves tweak in county borders (March 29)

4. Demolition of King Road house completed (Dec. 27, 2023)

5. Five possible candidates to replace Jake Dickert (Dec. 21)

6. Man accused of murdering estranged wife (March 27)

7. Downtown restaurant Poke-Man to close (April 17)

8. Fatal crash closes Moscow-Pullman Highway near state line (Dec. 3)

9. Outlook worrisome on U.S beef industry (Dec. 21)

10. Fundraiser set up for Mogen’s father (Oct. 15)

