Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 18, 2025

Broadcast journalist Harry Smith will receive this year’s Murrow Award

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Harry Smith
Harry SmithCourtesy photo

Washington State University has revealed the next recipient of the Edward R. Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award.

The university announced in a news release Wednesday the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication will honor award-winning broadcast journalist Harry Smith. He will receive the award during the 49th annual Murrow Symposium on April 2.

Smith’s five-decade career is distinguished by anchoring and reporting for CBS News, A&E, The History Channel and NBC News. He began working in radio before transitioning to public TV in Denver, Colo., in the late 1980s.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Work has taken Smith across the globe with reporting that ranges from presidential interviews to on-scene natural disaster coverage. He’s earned numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy awards.

“Smith’s longstanding practice of crafting stories of compassion and understanding resonates with audience members and makes him an outstanding and timely honoree,” Edward R. Murrow College of Communication Dean Bruce Pinkleton said in the news release.

Smith is currently a faculty member at Central College in Pella, Iowa.

The symposium is meant to introduce WSU students to journalism and strategic communication by connecting them with media industry leaders. This year’s theme is “Connected: Discovery Through Curiosity.”

Related
Local NewsJan. 18
Whitehead named president of SEL
Local NewsJan. 18
Man pleads guilty for death of Milo Warnock
Local NewsJan. 18
Pullman tire slashing suspect pleads not guilty
Local NewsJan. 18
Idaho Senate rejects legislator pay raises
Related
Latah County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for aggressive driving patrols
Local NewsJan. 18
Latah County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for aggressive driving patrols
Clearwater Paper cutting 23 workers at Lewiston
Local NewsJan. 18
Clearwater Paper cutting 23 workers at Lewiston
Pullman’s Addium-METER Foundation opens 2025 grant applications
Local NewsJan. 18
Pullman’s Addium-METER Foundation opens 2025 grant applications
WSU physicians and advanced practice clinicians plan to unionize
Local NewsJan. 18
WSU physicians and advanced practice clinicians plan to unionize
With the new year comes new works into the public domain
Local NewsJan. 18
With the new year comes new works into the public domain
Moscow Ren Fair holding annual poster contest
Local NewsJan. 18
Moscow Ren Fair holding annual poster contest
Budget writers approve $12.6B in baseline budgets
Local NewsJan. 18
Budget writers approve $12.6B in baseline budgets
Trump's swearing-in will move inside the Capitol Rotunda because of intense cold weather
Local NewsJan. 17
Trump's swearing-in will move inside the Capitol Rotunda because of intense cold weather
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy