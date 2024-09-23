Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 23, 2009

A beautiful, very frightened, lost dog caught in a busy Main Street intersection is rescued by a passing Good Samaritan who got out of her car, checked the dog's tags, lifted the dog into the back of her car and delivered the lucky canine to the owner."

- Prudence Heimsch, Moscow

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

WE NEED YOUR SUBMISSIONS. Finish the sentence "It's a good day when ..." as concisely as possible and submit it to Page 2 editor Tara Roberts at troberts@dnews.com or (208) 882-5561 Ext. 252. Please include your name and hometown.

Related
Local NewsJan. 6
Local customers warned about egg supplies
Local NewsJan. 5
School choice, tax relief top list for Idaho
Local NewsJan. 4
Palouse welcomes first 2025 baby
Local NewsJan. 4
Pullman man accused of possessing child pornography pleads n...
Related
Bald Mountain searchers for insurance coverage
Local NewsJan. 4
Bald Mountain searchers for insurance coverage
Pullman names Breshears acting police head
Local NewsJan. 4
Pullman names Breshears acting police head
LWV Pullman hosts longtime Whitman County judge
Local NewsJan. 4
LWV Pullman hosts longtime Whitman County judge
Troy church offering free lunch for veterans
Local NewsJan. 4
Troy church offering free lunch for veterans
Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks, could face lethal action
Local NewsJan. 4
Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks, could face lethal action
City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police
Local NewsJan. 4
City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police
Gritman construction part of surgery expansion
Local NewsJan. 3
Gritman construction part of surgery expansion
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Local NewsJan. 3
Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy