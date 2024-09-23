A beautiful, very frightened, lost dog caught in a busy Main Street intersection is rescued by a passing Good Samaritan who got out of her car, checked the dog's tags, lifted the dog into the back of her car and delivered the lucky canine to the owner."
- Prudence Heimsch, Moscow
