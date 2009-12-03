When Kami Cornwall heard Pullman Civic Theatre was holding auditions for "A Christmas Story," she couldn't wait to try out for a role in the play version of one of her favorite movies.
"It's just so full of so many great lines and funny jokes," she said. "Like 'you'll shoot your eye out,' or 'I triple dog dare you,' " she said.
Images of one character getting his tongue stuck to the frozen flag pole and the famous leg lamp are sure to be in audience members minds when they go into the show.
But director Andrea Gonzales said although many of these scenes are included in the play, the play itself is separate from the movie.
"We are treating the show as its own thing, I am not into imitating, and I wanted to do something that was our own, but we're keeping the story the same," she said. "The story is about family. That's the main focus."
The iconic holiday tale centers around Ralphie, a young boy growing up in the 1940s who dreams of a Red Rider BB gun for Christmas. The road to the perfect gift is filled with opposition from his parents and his teacher.
Gonzales said there are the parts of the story that everyone knows, but family traditions are at its core.
"It's about what you remember about Christmases as a child once you get old," she said. "Even if people don't come in thinking that, the movie is a Christmas tradition in itself. It's one of those shows that's on TV 24 hours straight."
The play has 10 characters, ranging from children to adults.
Cornwall is acting alongside her 7-year-old son Stewart, who is playing the part of Ralphie's little brother Randy.
"It's been really fun," Kami said. "He told me he'd rather be in the play than watching it; I guess it runs in his blood."
Kami plays Ralphie and Randy's mother.
"She's so smart, and she kind of plays off being more subdued than I think she'd really like to be. She keeps the house in check," she said. "Everything is the way she wants. She pretends not to care but she's worn out, and a lot of moms can relate to that."
Brent Nice plays Ralphie and Randy's father, known as "the old man."
"It's a part I always thought would be fun to play," Nice said. "When the opportunity came up I couldn't pass it up."
He approaches the part of the father from Ralphie, the narrator's point of view, the way he remembers his father as he looks back to his memories of his father.
"I decided I was going to be the stereotypical dad, gruff and goofy acting."
He said his character is a lot like his own father.
"He's eccentric, childish in some ways, but a lot of fun," he said.
Nice's son Robert, 13 is also in the play, playing Schwartz, who always gets the other children into trouble.
"There's a nostalgia about the story, it portrays the childhood memory. A lot of people can identify with all the anxieties of Christmas and the need to be together," he said.
He said some of the last lines in the play are the most telling.
"Even though they didn't have the Christmas dinner, they still had each other and that's what mattered the most," he said.
If you go
n WHAT: Pullman Civic Theatre's "A Christmas Story"
n WHERE: Nye Street Theatre, 1220 NW Nye St., Pullman
n WHEN: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Dec. 10, 11, 12, 17, and 18; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 and 19
n COSTS: Evenings - $12 in advance, $15 at the door, Matinees - $10 in advance, $12 at the door