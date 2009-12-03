When Kami Cornwall heard Pullman Civic Theatre was holding auditions for "A Christmas Story," she couldn't wait to try out for a role in the play version of one of her favorite movies.

"It's just so full of so many great lines and funny jokes," she said. "Like 'you'll shoot your eye out,' or 'I triple dog dare you,' " she said.

Images of one character getting his tongue stuck to the frozen flag pole and the famous leg lamp are sure to be in audience members minds when they go into the show.

But director Andrea Gonzales said although many of these scenes are included in the play, the play itself is separate from the movie.

"We are treating the show as its own thing, I am not into imitating, and I wanted to do something that was our own, but we're keeping the story the same," she said. "The story is about family. That's the main focus."

The iconic holiday tale centers around Ralphie, a young boy growing up in the 1940s who dreams of a Red Rider BB gun for Christmas. The road to the perfect gift is filled with opposition from his parents and his teacher.

Gonzales said there are the parts of the story that everyone knows, but family traditions are at its core.

"It's about what you remember about Christmases as a child once you get old," she said. "Even if people don't come in thinking that, the movie is a Christmas tradition in itself. It's one of those shows that's on TV 24 hours straight."

The play has 10 characters, ranging from children to adults.

Cornwall is acting alongside her 7-year-old son Stewart, who is playing the part of Ralphie's little brother Randy.

"It's been really fun," Kami said. "He told me he'd rather be in the play than watching it; I guess it runs in his blood."

Kami plays Ralphie and Randy's mother.

"She's so smart, and she kind of plays off being more subdued than I think she'd really like to be. She keeps the house in check," she said. "Everything is the way she wants. She pretends not to care but she's worn out, and a lot of moms can relate to that."

Brent Nice plays Ralphie and Randy's father, known as "the old man."

"It's a part I always thought would be fun to play," Nice said. "When the opportunity came up I couldn't pass it up."