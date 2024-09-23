Sections
Local NewsSeptember 21, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Sept. 22, 2004

With a zebra colt, rock-climbing wall, food, rides, the Big Family Fun Park and 4-H and open class entries, the Nez Perce County Fair opening Thursday offers something for every member of the family.

The gates open Thursday morning with the American Legion, Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and Lewiston Fire Department leading the opening flag ceremony.

Noah’s Ark petting zoo and pony ride has a kangaroo, llama and pot-bellied pig in its menagerie of animals. For those with little ones, the Big Family Fun Park offers a free shaded area for parents and toddlers to play.

North Star Amusements has added the Typhoon ride and Bubba’s Roadhouse Funhouse. For those who wish more hands-on excitement, a 25-foot rock-climbing wall has been added.

———

Officials from the Idaho departments of fish and game and environmental quality trapped fish in two Lewiston levee ponds Tuesday to test for possible dioxin contamination.

In July, the Idaho Conservation League warned that one of the ponds, the East Levee Pond adjacent to the Potlatch Corp. mill, had elevated levels of dioxin in its sediment and asked that steps be taken to protect the public.

The environmental group said dioxin levels in the pond violate state drinking water standards by 52,000 to 350,000 times.

