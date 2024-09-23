40 Years Ago

Crews are working today and double shifts next week on Highway 9 between Deary and Yale to get a new rock base down before weather halts the project.

———

The Future Farmers of America chapter at Clarkston High School has participated in two contests and hopes to compete in more this fall, according to Janet Halloway and Jill Bothum, reporters for the group.

Clarkston’s livestock judging team was sixth in competition at the Garfield County Fair at Pomeroy Sept. 14. Pomeroy, Waitsburg and Colton were the top three in that order.

The Clarkston FFA youths competed in a number of events at the recent Interstate Fair at Spokane. The horse judging team placed fourth, and Sammy Smith was third in individual competition. Smith became eligible to participate in national competition in Louisiana. Other members of the Clarkston team were Jill Bothum, Jackie Lang, Bobby Joe Earl and Kristi Hicks.