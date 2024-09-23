Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsSeptember 21, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Sept. 22, 1984

Mild autumn weather is helping keep most north central Idaho highway projects on schedule, according to Boyd Rood, assistant Lewiston District engineer for the Idaho Department of Transportation Division of Highways.

Paving of State Highway 3 from Bovill 8 miles north to the Latah County line will be finished in about 10 days if the weather continues fair, he said. That road is being widened and metal guardrail installed.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Crews are working today and double shifts next week on Highway 9 between Deary and Yale to get a new rock base down before weather halts the project.

———

The Future Farmers of America chapter at Clarkston High School has participated in two contests and hopes to compete in more this fall, according to Janet Halloway and Jill Bothum, reporters for the group.

Clarkston’s livestock judging team was sixth in competition at the Garfield County Fair at Pomeroy Sept. 14. Pomeroy, Waitsburg and Colton were the top three in that order.

The Clarkston FFA youths competed in a number of events at the recent Interstate Fair at Spokane. The horse judging team placed fourth, and Sammy Smith was third in individual competition. Smith became eligible to participate in national competition in Louisiana. Other members of the Clarkston team were Jill Bothum, Jackie Lang, Bobby Joe Earl and Kristi Hicks.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy