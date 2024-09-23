46th annual Christmas Wish List continues to bring joy to seniors

Natalie Reed can’t recall a time in her life when she wasn’t a part of the Christmas Wish List for seniors.

Some of her earliest memories are visits to care centers, seeing people’s faces and eyes light up when given gifts.

Some of the visits were before she could remember.

“When I was 1 month old,” she said, “my mom stuck me in a red stocking and passed me around at nursing homes.”

When her time to run the project came, it felt like it was only natural.

This is Reed’s first year as chairperson of the annual tradition, one that spans more than four decades under the watchful eye of her family.

The gift drive will fulfill the wishes of 239 residents at adult family homes in the region, giving the community the opportunity to purchase gifts for one or more seniors in need this holiday season.

Anyone interested in participating in the Senior Wish List can select a number from the list and bring item or items to the Lewiston Tribune, located at 505 Capital St. in Lewiston. The gifts should be wrapped and tagged with the recipient’s name and wish list number, delivered no later than Dec. 20.

Reed’s Grandmother Helen Wilks and Great-Aunt Ellen Smith have been heavily involved in the drive since it began in 1978. She said it started as a Jaycettes community service project, and was later taken on by the Campfire Girls.

The drive has carried on for years with the help of the two sisters’ children, grandchildren, friends and extended family. Reed said in a way it’s become their family Christmas tradition.

“We couldn’t see it go away, and how people could get gifts one year and not the next,” she said. “We won’t be together for Christmas but we’ll have the project. … It’s what everybody comes for.”

Reed said the drive wouldn’t be possible without the help of local organizations.