Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024

60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Sept. 29, 1964

SPALDING — Artifacts of the decades that separated the Rev. Henry H. Spalding’s early missionary days from the jet age are strewn on the worn floor of an old frame building here. It was rescued from distruction this month by the Spalding Museum Foundation and Nez Perce National Historical Park Ass’n.

The partially dismatled building was moved Monday to a temporary location across from the Watson General Mercantile here. At one time it was believed to be the “home” for Kate and Susan McBeth, famed as Presbyterian missionaries among the Nez Perce Indians.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Guy A. Spurgeon, operator of a Lewiston housemoving service, moved the building up a dirt road from near the Spalding Presbyterian Church, where it has stood for so many years no one recalls its age exactly. Sam Waters, near whose house the old McBeth home had been, had planned to tear the whole thing down because it constituted a fire hazard. Part of the roof and one wall of the home is gone but sturdy old boards with their square nails are piled nearby and can be replaced.

———

COLFAX — A Colfax couple, Ed and Doris Major, won the first two places in the 8th annual hairdressers educational show here Sunday. Mrs. Major won first and her husband was second in the event, which was sponsored by the Palouse Hairdresser and Cosmetologist Ass’n. Third place winner was Lois Ogden, Clarkston.

All three will be entered in the state association’s state contest at Seattle Oct. 3-5.

Bunny Haase and Donna Weitz, both of Colfax, and Josephine Heninger, Clarkston, served as models for the winners. The contest was open to all members in the Palouse Empire.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy