Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Sept. 29, 1964

SPALDING — Artifacts of the decades that separated the Rev. Henry H. Spalding’s early missionary days from the jet age are strewn on the worn floor of an old frame building here. It was rescued from distruction this month by the Spalding Museum Foundation and Nez Perce National Historical Park Ass’n.

The partially dismatled building was moved Monday to a temporary location across from the Watson General Mercantile here. At one time it was believed to be the “home” for Kate and Susan McBeth, famed as Presbyterian missionaries among the Nez Perce Indians.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Guy A. Spurgeon, operator of a Lewiston housemoving service, moved the building up a dirt road from near the Spalding Presbyterian Church, where it has stood for so many years no one recalls its age exactly. Sam Waters, near whose house the old McBeth home had been, had planned to tear the whole thing down because it constituted a fire hazard. Part of the roof and one wall of the home is gone but sturdy old boards with their square nails are piled nearby and can be replaced.

———

COLFAX — A Colfax couple, Ed and Doris Major, won the first two places in the 8th annual hairdressers educational show here Sunday. Mrs. Major won first and her husband was second in the event, which was sponsored by the Palouse Hairdresser and Cosmetologist Ass’n. Third place winner was Lois Ogden, Clarkston.

All three will be entered in the state association’s state contest at Seattle Oct. 3-5.

Bunny Haase and Donna Weitz, both of Colfax, and Josephine Heninger, Clarkston, served as models for the winners. The contest was open to all members in the Palouse Empire.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 2
Idaho switches to new public defender system
Local NewsOct. 2
Two voters question senator’s residence
Local NewsOct. 2
Water expert says awareness is key
Local NewsOct. 2
Improving balance and mobility: Dance for Parkinson’s in Mos...
Related
UI student government president not clowning around
Local NewsOct. 1
UI student government president not clowning around
Firefighters put small wildland blaze Sunday near St. John
Local NewsOct. 1
Firefighters put small wildland blaze Sunday near St. John
Long Hollow Fire contained after reaching 4,000 acres
Local NewsOct. 1
Long Hollow Fire contained after reaching 4,000 acres
UI hosting tours of Prichard Art Gallery construction this weekend
Local NewsOct. 1
UI hosting tours of Prichard Art Gallery construction this weekend
Upgrades wrap up at WSU Student Rec Center
Local NewsOct. 1
Upgrades wrap up at WSU Student Rec Center
Pullman Regional Hospital primary care centers holding series of flu vaccine clinics
Local NewsOct. 1
Pullman Regional Hospital primary care centers holding series of flu vaccine clinics
Nez Perce Tribe rejects amendment to change enrollment requirements
Local NewsSep. 29
Nez Perce Tribe rejects amendment to change enrollment requirements
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Local NewsSep. 29
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy