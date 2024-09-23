Sections
Local News

60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Sept. 22, 1964

ASOTIN — The Asotin City Council Monday night tentatively approved construction of a fire hall for next year. Provisions for such a project are to be added to a proposed budget submitted to the council by City Clerk Dorothy Poirier. The budget was studied but will not be adopted until next month.

Kent Jones, secretary-treasurer of the town’s volunteer fire department, submitted the request for funds for a fire hall.

The council also studied a proposed trailer house ordinance drawn by Robert Mosher of the Ordinance Committee and a plan drafted by Swain-Johnson & Associates, Clarkston consulting engineering firm, for opening an alley east of Washington St. between Second and Third streets. The state is to build the alley.

———

Nez Perce County commissioners yesterday discussed the long-range possibility of providing voting machines for the county’s polling places.

They met with Ralph W. Allen, Seattle, Pacific Coast representative of the Automatic Voting Machine Corp. of Jamestown, N. Y.; Gene Jones, president of the Lewiston-Clarkston Central Labor Council; Mrs. Jones, women’s activities chairman for the Committee on Political Action, and two representatives of the League of Women Voters, Mrs. Robert S. Coleman and Mrs. Milton R. Dodson. The noon meeting was at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.

Allen said it would be practical for the county to consider switching from paper ballot to machine voting before any large increase in voters occurs. He said savings from reduced labor costs could be used to purchase more machines to meet increasing needs.

