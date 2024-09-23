60 Years Ago

The council also studied a proposed trailer house ordinance drawn by Robert Mosher of the Ordinance Committee and a plan drafted by Swain-Johnson & Associates, Clarkston consulting engineering firm, for opening an alley east of Washington St. between Second and Third streets. The state is to build the alley.

———

Nez Perce County commissioners yesterday discussed the long-range possibility of providing voting machines for the county’s polling places.

They met with Ralph W. Allen, Seattle, Pacific Coast representative of the Automatic Voting Machine Corp. of Jamestown, N. Y.; Gene Jones, president of the Lewiston-Clarkston Central Labor Council; Mrs. Jones, women’s activities chairman for the Committee on Political Action, and two representatives of the League of Women Voters, Mrs. Robert S. Coleman and Mrs. Milton R. Dodson. The noon meeting was at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.

Allen said it would be practical for the county to consider switching from paper ballot to machine voting before any large increase in voters occurs. He said savings from reduced labor costs could be used to purchase more machines to meet increasing needs.