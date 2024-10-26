A brief history of theater at the University of Idaho

Last week I had the chance to take home a couple of pieces of University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department history when I attended their annual costume sale.

Students in the program organize the sale to raise funds for their activities — selling clothing, shoes, masks and more from past theater productions to those of us in need of Halloween inspiration. The sheer variety of pieces up for grabs was a testament to just how active and creative the department is. In the spirit of celebrating our annual opportunity to dress up and be whoever we want to be, let us take a look back at the history of UI theater.

The first play we know for certain was produced by university actors was “The Rivals,” a comedy that centers on 18th century manners and includes a fair amount of word play. Department of Elocution instructor Aurelia Reinhardt directed the play and was also the founder of a dramatics club on campus. Reinhardt’s instruction duties included women’s physical education, which likely explains why ticket sales to productions of “The Rivals” were earmarked for a university gymnasium fund.

First staged in 1900 at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall near downtown Moscow, the play was offered numerous times over the following years. A group of students even traveled by train to Boise as ambassadors of the new university up north, demonstrating the quality of their education to legislators.

Another important figure in the history of Vandal theater was Jean Collette, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the university. She was hired into the English Department in 1933 and became head of dramatics in 1937.