Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 28, 2024

A female WSU student was allegedly sexually assaulted on campus

WSU police increasing patrols following possible sexual assault on campus

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Washington State University police were notified of a possible sexual assault on campus last week.

The agency said in a news release Monday that officers were made aware of an assault on the evening of Oct. 21 in the parking lot south of Beasley Coliseum.

A female WSU student told police she was grabbed from behind and choked. The news release said she lost consciousness and awoke in the same location where she was originally assaulted, and believes she had been sexually assaulted.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The news release did not provide a description of the subject because the woman did not see them.

More patrols and an increased law enforcement presence on campus will follow this report.

Any information regarding this incident may be reported by calling the Washington State University Police Department at (509)335-8548.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 28
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A night of fright at Ridenbaugh
Local NewsOct. 27
Pumpkin Palooza brings out an all-star cast
Local NewsOct. 27
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: Idaho elections
Local NewsOct. 26
McCann, Carter-Goodheart vie for District 6A House seat
Related
A spiritual, worldly journey through art
Local NewsOct. 26
A spiritual, worldly journey through art
Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week
Local NewsOct. 26
Halloween festivities planned around region over coming week
A brief history of theater at the University of Idaho
Local NewsOct. 26
A brief history of theater at the University of Idaho
Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial
Local NewsOct. 26
Three suspects accused of burglarizing Farmington property are going to trial
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Local NewsOct. 25
Latah County Commissioner candidates talk housing, broadband
Port of Whitman County acquires Oakesdale Mill property
Local NewsOct. 25
Port of Whitman County acquires Oakesdale Mill property
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Local NewsOct. 25
Aht’Wy Interchange bridge ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates nearly 20 years of work to improve safety
Idaho candidates may now use campaign funds for child care
Local NewsOct. 25
Idaho candidates may now use campaign funds for child care
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy