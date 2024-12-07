A life-altering weekend for Cougs and the world alike

The weekend of Dec. 6-7, 1941, dawned brightly for students on the Washington State College campus.

The big event of the weekend was a football game against Texas A&M, informally dubbed the Evergreen Bowl, to be played Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s Stadium High, something the city hoped to make an annual happening. If you’ve seen the 1999 movie “Ten Things I Hate About You,” you’ll recognize that school and stadium; it remains an iconic Tacoma landmark today.

The highly anticipated game was sold out weeks in advance of the actual game day. After a slow start, WSC had worked their way into the running for a Rose Bowl berth, although Oregon State would take that bid.

Events were to start Friday in Tacoma with a rally at the Olympus hotel cabaret, broadcast statewide over the radio. Saturday morning was a parade through the streets of Tacoma, led by the 85-member WSC marching band and its five majorettes. In the evening, after the game, a dance was to be held in Exposition Hall.

Though a small number of students owned cars by that point and made the cross-state drive over and back, that was not an option for most students, so a special train was arranged. For $8.50 roundtrip ($12.50 if you wanted a sleeper berth), students could board the train in Pullman at 7 p.m. Friday evening and arrive in Tacoma just 13 hours later at 8 a.m.

The game itself proved tense, but a last-second interception ended the Cougars’ hopes in a 7-0 loss to the Aggies in front of more than 25,000 fans. Cougar students poured into the streets of Tacoma to make what they could of the night, and those who’d taken the special train checked in at the station for a midnight departure, to arrive back in Pullman at 1 p.m. Sunday.