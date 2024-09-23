A spiritual, worldly journey through art

The internationally recognized gallery viewed by millions will be staying in Pullman for a little longer.

Originally scheduled to depart in early November, the “Icons in Transformation” exhibit will be on display until January at the St. James Episcopal Church.

It can be viewed for free between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, 4-7 p.m. Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

Kazakh and Russian-born artist Ludmila Pawlowska’s exhibit has toured churches, cathedrals and museums across Europe and the U.S. for many years.

Mary Flores, church member and primary coordinator of the exhibit, said Pawlowska’s work aims to inspire self discovery and introspection, while helping people connect with the world and themselves.

Pawlowska’s artistic talent was recognized at the early age of 15. She moved away from her family when she chose to study at the Kalinin Art Academy in Moscow.

Her artistic style evolved throughout her career, but her work drastically changed when her mom suddenly died.

Pawlowska considers her mother as her soulmate, but they had been separated for much of her life. When her mother finally came to visit Pawlowska after starting an art center in Sweden with her husband, Jan Lech, she experienced a massive stroke.

Pawlowska began a spiritual journey, visiting Russian monasteries that inspired a new era of work.