Addiction support services coming to Pullman

Addiction support services are expanding to Pullman with plans to establish the Whitman Recovery Community Center.

The region’s newest recovery center will be temporarily housed within the Real Life Church located at 1234 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman, according to a Latah Recovery Center news release Tuesday. The center will open Feb. 17, with hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Latah Recovery Center, a Moscow-based nonprofit with more than 10 years of success within the area.

Executive Director Darrell Keim said plans were first seriously discussed with Pullman citizens last spring. The group recognized a lack of recovery community centers in southeast Washington.

Megan Guido, longtime Pullman resident, was selected to serve as the Whitman Recovery Community Center’s interim director. She has extensive experience in nonprofit leadership and public service, and currently serves as a Pullman city councilor.

Guido said recently conducted Community Health Needs Assessments in Whitman County show mental health and substance use disorders as a continuing concern.

“Pullman and Whitman County are not immune from the epidemic of substance and alcohol addiction, behavioral health and loneliness,” she said.

Keim said the new center is a high priority — given similar demographics between the two cities, the need is akin to what the center has experienced in Moscow.

The Latah Recovery Center does provide help to some Washington residents, but Keim said having services closer will make it easier to pursue help when people are ready to ask for it.