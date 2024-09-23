Adjustments to foster care head to Little

BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Thursday passed a bill to allow eligible foster youth to stay in the system until age 23.
Senators passed House Bill 245 to raise the age eligibility for extended foster care from 21 to 23, after debate about whether it was the proper role of government. The bill goes to the governor for his signature.
Senate sponsor Sen. Carl Bjerke. R-Coeur d’Alene, said the bill was a good return on investment for the state, as research has shown that extending foster care reduces rates of homelessness, incarceration and food insecurity.
The bill, which is also co-sponsored by House Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, has an estimated cost of $222,900 in state general funds. Only some foster youth are eligible for extending foster care, including if they are enrolled in secondary or post-secondary school, doing workforce training or working at least 80 hours a month.
Staying in the foster program allows young people to stay with their current foster family or allows them to access resources to help find housing, apply to college and scholarships, or receive educational training vouchers. Those with documented disabilities or medical conditions that prevent them from being employed or in school are also eligible.
Those who don’t choose to opt-in right as they age out are still able to any time before they turn 21, as long as they’re eligible.
Sen. Treg Bernt, R-Meridian, became choked up as he spoke about his desire to support young people in foster care.
“It gives these kids a chance,” Bernt said.
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said the extension of services would prevent poorer outcomes. She said she’s happy to see the Legislature taking past recommendations on how to improve the system.
“I’m really proud of our Legislature for looking at the continuum of care with children,” she said.
Sen. Brandon Shippy, R-New Plymouth, said as a foster parent, he supports helping the kids but had concerns about the bill.
“I’m going to be the tough uncle today,” Shippy said.
He questioned why the individuals coming out of the system weren’t mature or responsible enough to strike out on their own, even though at the ages of 18 or 21, they can vote, sign up for the military, or purchase alcohol.
Sen. Josh Kohl, R-Twin Falls, said he saw the bill as an expansion of the “nanny state.”
“If we continue on this path, it will be cradle-to-grave subsidies and welfare state,” he said. “That is not what Idaho sets out to be.”
Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, said that initially he thought he would be similarly opposed, but he met some of the young people in the system and learned about the research into how it improves their chances of avoiding homelessness, food insecurity or going to jail.
“If we’re looking at decreasing jail, homelessness, suicide, those types of things, arrests, we can pay a little bit now to help these kids … or we can let these kids age out and pay a lot later, potentially,” he said.
Lenney cited research from Chapin Hall, which found each additional year of extended foster care decreased odds of being food insecure by about 21%, decreased the odds of being homeless or couch-surfing by about 19% and decreased the odds that youth have been arrested by about 28%.
Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls, argued it wasn’t the state’s place to be extending support for these young people into their adulthood, and it was “enabling” some people because they are in a certain program.
“I think there comes a time for us to actually be the adults and grown-ups and say we’re not going to enable you anymore and we’re going to help in other ways,” Zuiderveld said. “Maybe we can start pushing them toward church, because actually church, this is their duty to take care of the orphans and the widows and the sick, not the government.”
Sen. Ron Taylor, R-Hailey, said he thought the bill supported family values and was more about the continued support from the foster parents than about the money from the program.
Bjerke said he thinks “it’s everyone’s responsibility” to take care of these young people.
“Here, in state government, everybody in the state is our responsibility,” Bjerke said. “We chose to be in a position where we make decisions for everybody here. You can’t abdicate that responsibility. … The bottom line is we can’t run away from the fact that this is something we should be considering.”
The bill passed in a 21-14 vote.
How they voted
No: Cindy Carlson-R, Dan Foreman-R, Phil Hart-R
Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.