Adjustments to foster care head to Little

BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Thursday passed a bill to allow eligible foster youth to stay in the system until age 23.

Senators passed House Bill 245 to raise the age eligibility for extended foster care from 21 to 23, after debate about whether it was the proper role of government. The bill goes to the governor for his signature.

Senate sponsor Sen. Carl Bjerke. R-Coeur d’Alene, said the bill was a good return on investment for the state, as research has shown that extending foster care reduces rates of homelessness, incarceration and food insecurity.

The bill, which is also co-sponsored by House Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, has an estimated cost of $222,900 in state general funds. Only some foster youth are eligible for extending foster care, including if they are enrolled in secondary or post-secondary school, doing workforce training or working at least 80 hours a month.

Staying in the foster program allows young people to stay with their current foster family or allows them to access resources to help find housing, apply to college and scholarships, or receive educational training vouchers. Those with documented disabilities or medical conditions that prevent them from being employed or in school are also eligible.

Those who don’t choose to opt-in right as they age out are still able to any time before they turn 21, as long as they’re eligible.

Sen. Treg Bernt, R-Meridian, became choked up as he spoke about his desire to support young people in foster care.

“It gives these kids a chance,” Bernt said.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said the extension of services would prevent poorer outcomes. She said she’s happy to see the Legislature taking past recommendations on how to improve the system.

“I’m really proud of our Legislature for looking at the continuum of care with children,” she said.

Sen. Brandon Shippy, R-New Plymouth, said as a foster parent, he supports helping the kids but had concerns about the bill.

“I’m going to be the tough uncle today,” Shippy said.

He questioned why the individuals coming out of the system weren’t mature or responsible enough to strike out on their own, even though at the ages of 18 or 21, they can vote, sign up for the military, or purchase alcohol.

Sen. Josh Kohl, R-Twin Falls, said he saw the bill as an expansion of the “nanny state.”