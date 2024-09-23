Advocates urge lawmakers to protect Medicaid expansion

BOISE — Advocates for Medicaid expansion gathered at the Capitol on Tuesday to call on lawmakers to protect the program amid proposals to eliminate it.

The rally comes in the wake of continued efforts to repeal Medicaid expansion by Republican lawmakers — a service which about 90,000 Idahoans depend on for health coverage, the Idaho Press previously reported.

Dr. Darin Lee, an emergency physician and the vice president of medical affairs at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, spoke to the fears his patients have faced due to skyrocketing medical costs.

“I cannot tell you how many times I’ve cared for uninsured patients who delayed seeking care because they feared the financial burden of medical bills,” Lee said.

He gave examples of patients, such as one with a persistent cough who waited more than a year before seeking care and was then diagnosed with lung cancer, or another who had a treatable wound but waited so long they lost a limb because of a severe infection. He also spoke of a man who had chest pain but did not seek treatment until he went into cardiac arrest.

“As I spoke to his wife about our unsuccessful attempt to revive him,” Lee said, “she broke down in tears and explained to me that he would not come in sooner because he was afraid of the costs.”

Disparities in health care access and quality remain a challenge for areas without an urban advantage. Idaho is one of the most rural states in the Union, with the Idaho Division of Public Health classifying 35 of Idaho’s 44 counties as rural in 2022, and 16 of these being remote, or counties with less than six people per square mile. A 2023 Georgetown University study found that rural populations bear the brunt of Medicaid reductions, with health care providers in these areas disproportionately relying on Medicaid for patient coverage.

Hillarie Hagen, senior policy associate for Idaho Voices for Children, said she was concerned about Idaho’s rural population dependent on Medicaid.

“Among adults younger than 65 in Idaho’s small towns and rural areas, about 17% are covered through Medicaid, compared to about 15.7% in metro areas,” Hagen said. “It’s alarming to see proposals that would end Medicaid expansion. Pushing Idahoans back into the coverage gap would cause our uninsured rates to skyrocket, with rural Idaho facing the greatest harm.”

In 2018, nearly 60% of Idaho voters cast ballots in favor of Medicaid expansion. Prop 2 expanded coverage to working persons younger than 65 whose income was above the federal poverty level, but not enough to cover private insurance.