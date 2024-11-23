Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Aht’Wy Interchange opens to traffic today

Feature expected to make travel safer near Clearwater River Casino

Lewiston Tribune
The Nimiipuu Riders walk up the ramp onto the new Aht’Wy Interchange to open the the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday over U.S. Highway 95.
The Nimiipuu Riders walk up the ramp onto the new Aht’Wy Interchange to open the the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday over U.S. Highway 95.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file

LEWISTON — After years of planning and 18 months of construction, the Aht’Wy Interchange near the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge will open to traffic today.

The Idaho Transportation Department made that announcement in a news release Friday.

The interchange was designed to make the stretch of U.S. Highway 95/12 near the casino more safe. There have been nine fatalities in that area since 2004, the most recent of which occurred in late August, according to past Tribune reporting.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“This interchange is an outstanding solution for enhancing safety, and I am so excited to see it in action soon,” ITD project manager Zach Feist said in the news release. “I believe many Idahoans will not only feel safer but will experience improved mobility when traveling through the area.”

Work at the west entrance near the Nez Perce Express will continue, according to ITD, and that entrance will be fully closed to traffic from the highway.

The closure will allow workers to modify the intersection so northbound travelers can turn right off the highway into the plaza. That work is expected to be completed in mid-December.

When completed, drivers will not be able to access the highway from the western entrance at all and will need to use the new interchange to get back on the highway.

Related
Local NewsNov. 23
Births
Local NewsNov. 23
Port of Whitman County commissions expect balanced budget ne...
Local NewsNov. 23
Public invited to nominate residents for annual Rosa Parks H...
Local NewsNov. 23
Meetings
Related
LWV Pullman to host holiday cookie exchange and presentation on school attendance, engagement
Local NewsNov. 23
LWV Pullman to host holiday cookie exchange and presentation on school attendance, engagement
Richland man pleads guilty in Colfax motorcycle chase
Local NewsNov. 23
Richland man pleads guilty in Colfax motorcycle chase
Fostering a love of nature
Local NewsNov. 23
Fostering a love of nature
California woman pleads insanity in stabbing incident
Local NewsNov. 23
California woman pleads insanity in stabbing incident
California woman who thought victim was ‘devil’ pleaded insanity
Local NewsNov. 22
California woman who thought victim was ‘devil’ pleaded insanity
Board of Ed dilemma: university diversity
Local NewsNov. 22
Board of Ed dilemma: university diversity
Project Downtown’s completion pushed back again
Local NewsNov. 22
Project Downtown’s completion pushed back again
Moscow murders are still not settled
Local NewsNov. 21
Moscow murders are still not settled
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy