An early look at Whitman County

Some of the earliest published imagery of Whitman County comes from promotional materials.

Some of that is straightforward recruitment, as in magazines and brochures published by the Northern Pacific railroad, hoping to sell the land that they’d received from the government in exchange for building the rail. Some is more academic, works published by the government or others in early explorations. Much falls in between, histories or compilations of biographies which provide glowing reports on the area for their readers.

The Colfax Commoner newspaper began publication in 1885; the Pullman Herald followed in 1888. However, this is an era in which printing images required making individual wood engraved plates. While professional typesetters could lay out the full text of a newspaper one letter at a time amazingly quickly, creating image plates was a slow, tedious and precise process, and as a result local newspapers rarely included images. It’s not until the 1920s or so that we start seeing quantities of local photographs appearing in the local papers.