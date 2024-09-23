Sections
Local News

An early look at Whitman County

Nearby History Mark O’English
Mark O'English
Mark O'English
Only one of the seven buildings depicted in "History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington" still remains: the Perkins House. It was then the home of Colfax�s founding father, James Perkins, and is today the home of the Whitman County Historical Society."History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington"
Hezekiah Stout Hollingsworth was one of Colfax�s earlier settlers, only a year behind James Perkins, and he built Colfax�s first mill with Perkins."History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington"
Though today in Whitman county the Snake River is mostly bordered by a steep canyon, before the dams went in there were large swaths of farmland there, now under water. With the river making for easy irrigation, the Snake was instead bordered by thick orchards in the 1880s."History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington"
Like the orchards which ran alongside the Snake River, several towns, including Almota, were sacrificed to the rising waters when the dams went in. Henry Hart Spalding (son of the missionary Henry Spalding) passed away after he injured himself trying to save items when this residence/hotel burned in 1898."History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington"
William John Hamilton�s drug store, opened in 1877, was located on the west side of Main, between Wall and Spring streets in downtown Colfax. This is a second iteration, as seen in the "History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington," after the first store burned in a fire."History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington"
J.A. Cochran is a bit of a mystery � the name turns up in legal notices in 1890, with their Cochran & Farr meat business (Bowlin Farr, one of Pullman�s first residents, was his partner) being sued for $124.50 by D.M. Osborne & Co. However, the �Esq.� in this image from "History of Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington" implies he was a lawyer. By 1891, he appears to be gone. Where his house sat is similarly a mystery."History of Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington"

Some of the earliest published imagery of Whitman County comes from promotional materials.

Some of that is straightforward recruitment, as in magazines and brochures published by the Northern Pacific railroad, hoping to sell the land that they’d received from the government in exchange for building the rail. Some is more academic, works published by the government or others in early explorations. Much falls in between, histories or compilations of biographies which provide glowing reports on the area for their readers.

The Colfax Commoner newspaper began publication in 1885; the Pullman Herald followed in 1888. However, this is an era in which printing images required making individual wood engraved plates. While professional typesetters could lay out the full text of a newspaper one letter at a time amazingly quickly, creating image plates was a slow, tedious and precise process, and as a result local newspapers rarely included images. It’s not until the 1920s or so that we start seeing quantities of local photographs appearing in the local papers.

That said, advancing technology in the 1880s was slowly edging out engraved plate images, and larger presses with slower deadlines could print imagery. As a result, commercial publications promoting the inland northwest are some of the first places we can find published images of our towns.

The 1889 two-volume “History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington” totals nearly 1,400 pages of regional history, with most of the second volume being coverage of regional towns and significant individuals. Whitman county is offered up in a little over 200 words, with about another 600 words offered up for Colfax elsewhere in that volume, and that’s it for the county.

However, there are seven lovely illustrations of homes around the county, which could show settlers what lives they could have were they to come out here. All seven depict a clean, shiny and mud-free Palouse region ready to invite new people in.

O’English is the University Archivist at WSU Libraries’ MASC.

