And the football drama continued for Washington State

As is well known, WSU’s primary athletic conference affiliation, the Pac-12, was effectively dissolved, leaving Oregon State University and Washington State University as the only active members from 2024-26.

It was recently announced that it will be resurrected, with this week’s opponent, Boise State, as one of the new members. In the past, WSU has gone through two other such conference dissolutions; we looked at the original Northwest Conference several weeks ago and today turn our attention to their second conference.

At the 1915 annual meeting of the Northwest Conference, the athletic director from the University of California, Berkeley, appeared as a guest and proposed the formation of a new Pacific Coast Conference to adopt the Freshman Rule, which prevented freshmen from participating in athletics. The smaller northwest schools, seeing this as problematic to their ability to field competitive teams, opposed this, and Washington State College and Oregon State College voted with them so as to preserve the conference, preventing the formation of this new league. Upset, the University of Washington promptly left the meeting.

At a secret get-together that night, Washington and California worked to persuade the University of Oregon to join them in defecting, and Oregon did so on the understanding that Oregon State could come along. OSC then agreed on the condition that WSC be allowed in whenever they wished to join, and the new Pacific Coast Conference was formed.

However, all agreed that PCC rules only applied to PCC games, and that Northwest Conference rules would apply to games against those teams. Dual membership in both was maintained by the UW, UO and OSC, along with all other Northwest Conference teams to later join the PCC.

WSC was admitted one year later at the 1916 meeting, followed in the next 12 years by Stanford, University of Southern California and Idaho, Montana, and finally UCLA. Those 10 would be the body of the conference for most of its existence; Montana would leave in 1950, seeking similarly sized opponents and more equitable treatment (excepting Idaho and WSC, the other teams mostly refused to travel to Montana).

The PCC suffered a number of high-profile scandals over its lifetime. USC joined in 1922, and it only took until 1924 for them to be accused of paying players and of ignoring academic requirements. After Cal and Stanford announced they’d not play USC the following year in response, USC canceled a football game against Stanford with five days’ notice, and USC was briefly suspended from the conference as a result.

In general, however, the conference had a reputation for having high standards and being very strict with its members.