Local News
January 11, 2025

Anna Nofsinger appointed as newest PRH commissioner

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Anna Nofsinger
Anna Nofsinger

The Pullman Regional Hospital has filled the vacancy on its Board of Commissioners.

The hospital announced in a news release Thursday Anna Nofsinger was appointed to the board Wednesday evening. She will replace longtime Commissioner Sandra O’Keefe, who stepped down in December last year.

Nofsinger is retired and was a nurse at the hospital for 18 years. During her time at Pullman Regional she worked with emergency patients and inpatients, and she led the emergency department and trauma center. She was also Whitman County’s deputy coroner.

Nofsinger will need to run in the November general election to pursue the full six-year term.

Pullman Main Street Program hires new executive director

The Downtown Pullman Association has completed its search for a new executive director.

The Pullman Main Street Program announced in a news release Friday that Bobbie Ryder has been selected for the position. The association’s Board of Directors voted to hire Ryder on Jan. 3 after volunteers have been running the organization for the past four months.

The Washington State University landscape architect assistant professor and campus planner brings 30 years of experience to the role. She was a volunteer for the Main Street Program, and has been the president of the Pullman Civic Trust for the last 10 years.

New funding opportunities and a fundraising campaign through collaboration with Cougs First and the Pullman Civic Trust have become available for downtown Pullman as a Designated Main Street City. The organization plans to invest in downtown businesses through micro-grants for facade improvements, historic preservation and promotions to bring more people to the area.

