Anna Nofsinger appointed as newest PRH commissioner

The Pullman Regional Hospital has filled the vacancy on its Board of Commissioners.

The hospital announced in a news release Thursday Anna Nofsinger was appointed to the board Wednesday evening. She will replace longtime Commissioner Sandra O’Keefe, who stepped down in December last year.

Nofsinger is retired and was a nurse at the hospital for 18 years. During her time at Pullman Regional she worked with emergency patients and inpatients, and she led the emergency department and trauma center. She was also Whitman County’s deputy coroner.

Nofsinger will need to run in the November general election to pursue the full six-year term.