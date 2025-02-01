Anti-DEI in higher ed bill introduced in Senate

BOISE — A bill with widespread bans on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, in public higher education was officially introduced Friday morning.

Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, sponsored the bill, which had been recommended by the legislative DEI work group, the Idaho Press previously reported.

The bill bans using DEI ideology in campus activities, faculty or staff positions, training, required courses, and hiring and admissions, with enforcement by the Idaho attorney general, who could collect up to 2% of a university’s operating expenses from the prior fiscal year.

Toews told the Senate State Affairs Committee that the bill is meant to “protect freedom of inquiry and the pursuit of knowledge.”

The committee unanimously voted to introduce the law, but Senate Assistant Minority Leader James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, said he had grave concerns over the wording and limiting investigations into potential “racially horrible” speech.

“It almost feels like we’re turning anti-DEI into a weapon,” Ruchti said. “I hope we have a thorough discussion about what it is we’re doing here.

The bill’s lengthy definition of DEI includes anything implemented in accordance with tenets or concepts such as internalized racism, cultural appropriation, antiracism, systemic oppression, systemic racism, patriarchy, gender theory, and others. It also bans “bias reporting,” which is defined as a system meant to investigate or threaten disciplinary action for speech pertaining to “perceived bias, prejudice, stereotypes or intolerance,” among other speech “protected by federal or state law.”

Anyone would be able to report to the attorney general if there was suspected DEI activities in violation of the bill.