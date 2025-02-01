Anti-DEI in higher ed bill introduced in Senate

BOISE — A bill with widespread bans on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, in public higher education was officially introduced Friday morning.
Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, sponsored the bill, which had been recommended by the legislative DEI work group, the Idaho Press previously reported.
The bill bans using DEI ideology in campus activities, faculty or staff positions, training, required courses, and hiring and admissions, with enforcement by the Idaho attorney general, who could collect up to 2% of a university’s operating expenses from the prior fiscal year.
Toews told the Senate State Affairs Committee that the bill is meant to “protect freedom of inquiry and the pursuit of knowledge.”
The committee unanimously voted to introduce the law, but Senate Assistant Minority Leader James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, said he had grave concerns over the wording and limiting investigations into potential “racially horrible” speech.
“It almost feels like we’re turning anti-DEI into a weapon,” Ruchti said. “I hope we have a thorough discussion about what it is we’re doing here.
The bill’s lengthy definition of DEI includes anything implemented in accordance with tenets or concepts such as internalized racism, cultural appropriation, antiracism, systemic oppression, systemic racism, patriarchy, gender theory, and others. It also bans “bias reporting,” which is defined as a system meant to investigate or threaten disciplinary action for speech pertaining to “perceived bias, prejudice, stereotypes or intolerance,” among other speech “protected by federal or state law.”
Anyone would be able to report to the attorney general if there was suspected DEI activities in violation of the bill.
The bill’s fiscal note estimates there would be a long-term savings of up to $3.8 million because of the elimination of positions identified as being associated with DEI, however, it’s unclear if this would be the case because of current restrictions on state money going toward DEI positions.
Idaho’s colleges and universities are already prohibited from using state funds for DEI activities and faculty positions through restrictions in the budget bills that provide them funding. University leaders have said in the past that some positions are funded through private fundraising or other nonstate funds. The schools are also prohibited from requiring “diversity statements” in admissions or hiring, through SB 1274 passed last year.
The State Board of Education had passed a policy prohibiting diversity statements in hiring before the law change, Idaho Education News reported. This year, the board also adopted a series of policies to limit DEI and centers focused on services based in “DEI ideology.”
The legislative DEI work group voted 6-1, with the group’s lone Democrat, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, voting no.
Wintrow during a meeting Jan. 24 brought up her First Amendment concerns and cited a court of appeals decision striking down a similar law in Florida that was known as the “Stop Woke act.”
Toews’ bill presented Friday includes a list of exceptions — the bill should not be “construed to limit” student-run activities, research and dissemination of research, creative works, or limit appearances of guest speakers and performers “who do not receive any form of compensation in exchange for their presentations, performances or appearances.”
Courses in certain degree programs in which DEI concepts might be a core part would be allowed to require courses that fall within the definition of DEI — for example gender studies. The schools would be tasked with creating the exemptions.
The bill will be brought back for a full hearing.
