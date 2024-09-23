Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 8, 2025

Artist hopes statue will capture spirit of UI

Montana sculpture artist visits Moscow to give preview of planned 9-foot-tall monument

Anthony Kuipers
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss works on a clay model of the future Joe Vandal statue commissioned by the University of Idaho Tuesday in Moscow. Curtiss worked in the open space of the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda from Tuesday to Friday, pausing to field questions from those passing by, and to lead student lectures.
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss works on a clay model of the future Joe Vandal statue commissioned by the University of Idaho Tuesday in Moscow. Curtiss worked in the open space of the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda from Tuesday to Friday, pausing to field questions from those passing by, and to lead student lectures.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A detailed model of the future Joe Vandal statue stands in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda on University of Idaho campus Friday in Moscow, after Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss worked on the model on campus from Tuesday to Friday.
A detailed model of the future Joe Vandal statue stands in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda on University of Idaho campus Friday in Moscow, after Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss worked on the model on campus from Tuesday to Friday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss, left, answers questions from University of Idaho undergraduate students Liam Magill, center, and Ricky Petersen while working on a clay model of the future Joe Vandal statue Tuesday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow.
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss, left, answers questions from University of Idaho undergraduate students Liam Magill, center, and Ricky Petersen while working on a clay model of the future Joe Vandal statue Tuesday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss makes slight adjustments to a model of the future Joe Vandal statue that Curtiss worked on from Tuesday to Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow. The statue, commissioned by the University of Idaho, will be placed on campus in 2026.
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss makes slight adjustments to a model of the future Joe Vandal statue that Curtiss worked on from Tuesday to Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow. The statue, commissioned by the University of Idaho, will be placed on campus in 2026.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss smooths clay on the arms of a model of the future Joe Vandal statue Tuesday in Moscow.
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss smooths clay on the arms of a model of the future Joe Vandal statue Tuesday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A University of Idaho Intermediate-Advanced Sculpting Class gathers around Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss, right, as he shares about the process of creating a bronze statue Tuesday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow. The beginnings of a model for the future Joe Vandal statue stands to his right.
A University of Idaho Intermediate-Advanced Sculpting Class gathers around Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss, right, as he shares about the process of creating a bronze statue Tuesday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow. The beginnings of a model for the future Joe Vandal statue stands to his right.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss talks about the scale of the future Joe Vandal statue while standing next to a model of the statue created by Curtiss Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow. The finished statue will be roughly nine-feet tall, according to Curtiss.
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss talks about the scale of the future Joe Vandal statue while standing next to a model of the statue created by Curtiss Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow. The finished statue will be roughly nine-feet tall, according to Curtiss.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss, center, shows University of Idaho undergraduate students Ricky Petersen, left, and Liam Magill a mold of another statue while explaining the process to make the future Joe Vandal statue Tuesday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow.
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss, center, shows University of Idaho undergraduate students Ricky Petersen, left, and Liam Magill a mold of another statue while explaining the process to make the future Joe Vandal statue Tuesday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Models of the future Joe Vandal statue made by Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss and commissioned by the University of Idaho are displayed in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda Friday in Moscow.
Models of the future Joe Vandal statue made by Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss and commissioned by the University of Idaho are displayed in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss, left, and Associated Students of University of Idaho president Martha Smith stand with Curtiss’ model of the future Joe Vandal statue Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow.
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss, left, and Associated Students of University of Idaho president Martha Smith stand with Curtiss’ model of the future Joe Vandal statue Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Models in various sizes show the face and style of the future Joe Vandal statue commissioned by the University of Idaho Tuesday in Moscow. Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss created these based off feedback from a community open house on Monday before starting on a detailed clay model of the entire statue.
Models in various sizes show the face and style of the future Joe Vandal statue commissioned by the University of Idaho Tuesday in Moscow. Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss created these based off feedback from a community open house on Monday before starting on a detailed clay model of the entire statue.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss makes slight adjustments to a model of the future Joe Vandal statue that Curtiss worked on from Tuesday to Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow. The statue, commissioned by the University of Idaho, will be placed on campus in 2026.
Northwest artist Gareth Curtiss makes slight adjustments to a model of the future Joe Vandal statue that Curtiss worked on from Tuesday to Friday in the Idaho Student Union Building Rotunda in Moscow. The statue, commissioned by the University of Idaho, will be placed on campus in 2026.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

University of Idaho students this week received a sneak preview of the new Vandal monument that will stand tall on campus next year.

Sculpture artist Gareth Curtiss spent the week talking to students on campus and creating a scale model of the future bronze statue he was chosen to make for the school. The more than 9-foot-tall statue is of Joe Vandal and it is being called the Associated Students of University of Idaho Recognition Monument.

The statue is meant to honor the ASUI government that raised student fees to pay for construction of the Kibbie Dome’s roof in 1975. Former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne was ASUI president at the time.

The official name of the structure was the ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center until P1FCU paid for the naming rights in 2023.

Current ASUI President Martha Smith said she hopes the statue will remind people of the role students played in the creation of the Kibbie Dome’s iconic structure. The sculpture is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

Curtiss, who has more than 30 years of experience, was chosen out of 35 artists who submitted ideas. More than 1,500 students, alumni, faculty and community members responded to a survey to give their input on the monument’s design.

Curtiss said many respondents were in favor of the statue depicting the mascot standing next to a large “I” and wearing traditional Viking clothing.

When Curtiss visited Moscow, he was struck by how many people were second-, third- and fourth-generation Vandals.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He hopes this statue will honor those who have longtime connections to the school.

“This is an iconic figure representing the spirit of the school,” he said.

Curtiss, who has made more than 60 statues across the US, said he was attracted to this project because Moscow is close to his home in Montana and he has familial connections to the area. Curtiss said his grandmother was born in Moscow and several of his ancestors are buried in nearby cemeteries.

Smith said she prioritized artists who could visit Moscow and speak to the students. Curtiss spent the week making a scale model of the statue in the Idaho Student Union Building, and he gave an art lecture to students Thursday evening.

Curtiss said he enjoys activities like these because they connect him to the area where his statue will stand.

“The area gets connected to what I’m doing and they get to see something tangible happen,” he said.

Smith said it’s been great to see Curtiss interact with the students and show them what the future statue will look like.

“It’s been really fun to see Joe Vandal actually come alive,” Smith said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 8
Incoming WSU president: ‘Our purpose endures’
Local NewsFeb. 8
Juliaetta’s early wellness influencer: Dr. Robert Foster
Local NewsFeb. 8
Public Records
Local NewsFeb. 8
Meetings
Related
Heat pumps part of the solution
Local NewsFeb. 8
Heat pumps part of the solution
Resolution aimed at raising initiative threshold heads to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 8
Resolution aimed at raising initiative threshold heads to Senate
SEL Health Clinic physical therapist appointed to PRH Board of Commissioners
Local NewsFeb. 8
SEL Health Clinic physical therapist appointed to PRH Board of Commissioners
Donald Trump gets mixed reviews from Northwest leaders
Local NewsFeb. 8
Donald Trump gets mixed reviews from Northwest leaders
School choice tax credit bill heads to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 8
School choice tax credit bill heads to Senate
WSU Regents appoint incoming president
Local NewsFeb. 7
WSU Regents appoint incoming president
Breaching boon for some, bust for others
Local NewsFeb. 7
Breaching boon for some, bust for others
Lawmakers to consider required Bible readings in schools
Local NewsFeb. 7
Lawmakers to consider required Bible readings in schools
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy