Local NewsJanuary 4, 2025

Bald Mountain searchers for insurance coverage

Ski season for the family-friendly hill near Pierce is on hold

Eric Barker
Veteran skier Sam Allen shreds some powder alongside some canine companions Saturday on a blue bird day at Bald Mountain in Pierce. The Bald Mountain ski area is located approximately 30 miles from Orofino and is operated entirely by volunteers.
Veteran skier Sam Allen shreds some powder alongside some canine companions Saturday on a blue bird day at Bald Mountain in Pierce. The Bald Mountain ski area is located approximately 30 miles from Orofino and is operated entirely by volunteers.Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune file

Bald Mountain near Pierce is fighting a two-front battle this winter — warm weather that has delivered as much rain as snow, and finding an insurance carrier that will cover the volunteer-run ski hill.

Snow is in the fickle hands of Mother Nature and the folks who run the hill are busy trying to solve the insurance conundrum — one that popped up at the last minute.

Chris Allen, Clearwater Ski Club president, said the hill that features a T-bar lift and rope-tow, undergoes an insurance inspection every year. Usually, the inspectors are helpful and work with the club to resolve potential risks. So she was candid with the inspector who told her he had a soft spot for tiny ski hills like Bald Mountain. But when the inspection was over, Allen felt betrayed.

“He wrote us up as a critical risk,” she said. “I felt so sad and attacked. It was just so heartbreaking for me. It still is.”

The inspection determined some of the equipment at the hill is too old and noted the club that runs it doesn’t bring in enough revenue to upgrade. So, the annual insurance policy wasn’t offered this year.

Bald Mountain is small but has a family-friendly charm. It’s the kind of place where kids learn to ski or board and then ride the bus to on weekends and school holidays. The leadership roles are occupied by volunteers and other jobs like lift operators earn a small wage.

Last year, the tiny David of a hill toppled a murderers’ row of Goliaths in a USA Today poll to be named the world’s best snowboarding destination.

To keep the good vibes going, Allen is working the phones trying to find an alternative insurer. So far, she’s heard a lot of nos. The sole yes would cost more than $23,000, a $10,000 increase, and it has to be paid in advance.

Allen is looking into a few creative ideas and waiting to hear from other insurance companies.

“Over the years, I have grown to love our mountain and the community of volunteers — those who help us when needed without complaint, sharing a passion and connection to community that connects us all,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I know many of you share my fondness and commitment, so please stay tuned. There’s got to be a solution out there and when we find it we’ll let you know. Until then, I’m regretfully informing you, we cannot open Bald Mountain.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

