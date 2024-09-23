Sections
PhotosOctober 24, 2024

Batmobile parking only

Theophilus Tower residents Evan Coulthurst, left, and Simon Olivas work Wednesday on creating a Batmobile in the lounge of the second floor for the upcoming Theophilus Tower Trick-or-Treat at the dorm on the University of Idaho campus. The event takes place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday with candy from residents on each floor, which are decorated in different fantasy themes, and games on even-numbered levels. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
