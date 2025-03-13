Bill aimed at limiting porn access by minors dies in committee

BOISE — A Senate committee on Wednesday killed a bill that would mandate cellphone manufacturers to add content controls to prohibit pornography on devices owned by minors.

Senate State Affairs committee members voted 4-5 in opposition to SB 1158, known as the Children’s Device Protection Act. The bill would have required internet filtering on electronic devices owned by minors in the state of Idaho, and would hold device manufacturers civilly liable if a device is activated in the state without a filter, or if a minor accesses “obscene material” on the device. Fines for violation of the law would be between $5,000 and $50,000.

Manufacturers that make a “good-faith effort” to provide devices that automatically filter content would not be prosecuted under the bill.

Bill sponsor Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, said the bill is not a catch-all preventer of pornography access, emphasizing parental involvement as the most important measure.

“Parents still have to be parents,” Cook said. “There is no false sense of security … you still got to be a parent.”

Cook clarified in the meeting that only the “native search engines” on devices would be impacted, meaning that social media, external search engines and other means of internet access would be left open.

Questions from committee members arose relating to the bill’s enforcement and effectiveness.

Sen. Brandon Shippy, R-New Plymouth, asked about falsifying age as a way to get around the proposed law.

“The minor … could potentially put in a false age, am I understanding that correctly?” Shippy asked.

Cook responded, “You can still work around the system — like I said, there is nothing 100% out there. We don’t live in a perfect world.”

Hearing on the bill lasted over an hour, with the majority of testimony in support. In total, 16 testifiers spoke in favor, with five speakers against the legislation. Passionate advocates mentioned traveling several hours from far reaches of the state to make it to the 8 a.m. hearing due to the bill’s personal significance to them.

Craig Cobia, a representative from the nonprofit Citizens for Decency, spoke in support of the bill. Cobia said the organization was founded at the request of a woman whose husband died by suicide after a longtime struggle with pornography addiction.