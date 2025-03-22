BOISE — The House on Wednesday voted to approve a bill that would allow state agencies to fight fires on federal lands and sue the federal government to recover the costs of those efforts.

House Bill 389 would add to existing laws about civil liability for uncontrolled fires that are considered a nuisance to include “any land within the state of Idaho, regardless of ownership status.”

The bill would allow the governor to declare an emergency if a fire is burning uncontrolled on federal lands that “threatens the health, safety, and welfare of Idaho citizens or that is imminently threatening the property of the state of Idaho,” which would then allow state resources to go toward controlling and extinguishing the fire.

Bill sponsor Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said she brought this because of a problem she has seen where fires on federal land get large before the federal agencies start working to control them.

“We have to do something, or we’re not going to have a tree left in this state,” Boyle said, “and we’re not going to have any watersheds or wildlife left.”

Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, spoke in favor of the bill and expressed frustration about the fire damage in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

“It’s destroyed,” he said. “It looks like a nuclear bomb went off, and they’re proud of it.”

Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, said the bill “goes up beyond what we think about when it comes to our power as a state, and makes sure that we flex our muscles, we flex our arms, and take our power back to the state.”

The bill would allow the state attorney general to pursue a civil lawsuit within 10 years.