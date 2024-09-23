Sections
Local NewsNovember 16, 2024

Births

Gritman Medical Center

Monday

Jaxson Robert Wait, a boy, to Abigail Edwards and Brandon Wait.

Nov. 7

Waylon Vernon Beyer, a boy, to Jessica and Samuel Beyer.

Pullman Regional Hospital

Nov. 9

Jensen Swift Phillips, a boy, to Zachary and Tawnya Phillips, of Viola.

Nov. 7

Lane Richard Roth, a boy, to Maci Phillips and Ryan Roth, of Lewiston.

Nov. 5

Cartier Jubilee Morning, a girl, to Sheila Garza and Antwan Morning Sr., of Pullman.

Nov. 4

Douglas Ray Palacios, a boy, to Ethan Palacios and Merissa Short, of Pullman.

