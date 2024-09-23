Jensen Swift Phillips, a boy, to Zachary and Tawnya Phillips, of Viola.

Nov. 7

Lane Richard Roth, a boy, to Maci Phillips and Ryan Roth, of Lewiston.

Nov. 5

Cartier Jubilee Morning, a girl, to Sheila Garza and Antwan Morning Sr., of Pullman.

Nov. 4

Douglas Ray Palacios, a boy, to Ethan Palacios and Merissa Short, of Pullman.