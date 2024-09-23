Gritman Medical Center
Monday
Jaxson Robert Wait, a boy, to Abigail Edwards and Brandon Wait.
Nov. 7
Waylon Vernon Beyer, a boy, to Jessica and Samuel Beyer.
Pullman Regional Hospital
Nov. 9
Jensen Swift Phillips, a boy, to Zachary and Tawnya Phillips, of Viola.
Nov. 7
Lane Richard Roth, a boy, to Maci Phillips and Ryan Roth, of Lewiston.
Nov. 5
Cartier Jubilee Morning, a girl, to Sheila Garza and Antwan Morning Sr., of Pullman.
Nov. 4
Douglas Ray Palacios, a boy, to Ethan Palacios and Merissa Short, of Pullman.